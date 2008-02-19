Monday, June 18 , 2018, 8:46 am | Fair 62º

 
 
 
 
Surfers, Fans Ready to Rip at Rincon Classic

25th annual Surf Happens event going green this year to promote a healthier environment.

By Noozhawk Staff | February 19, 2008 | 7:20 p.m.

The surf promises to be up and the surfers surely will be out this weekend at the 25th annual Surf Happens Rincon Classic. Fittingly, the all-ages contest that pits man against nature is "Going Green for Our Queen" this year, teaming up with a local environmental think tank to make it a minimal waste event.

In conjunction with Green Project Consultants GPC, organizers of the Saturday and Sunday contest will have a "green" booth on the beach, featuring environmentally friendly wetsuits, biofoam blank, green wax and other unique new products. Sponsors include Deep magazine, Heal the Ocean, Matuse wetsuits, Patagonia and WetSand.

Surf Happens has commissioned original works of art for this year’s contest prizes. Brian Chander has created solar art trophies out of wood from Rincon, Gill Kaufman has created ceramic waves, Color Me Mine Goleta donated 12 plates that were painted by local artists Nicole De Leon, Aubrey Falk, Robert Heeley and Color Me Mine owner Kym “Max” Alfera.

Not all of the action will be on the waves, however. The Upbeat band will perform from 9 p.m. to midnight Saturday at the fourth annual Hugs for Cubs/Eric Pintard Memorial Benefit Concert at the Carpinteria Women’s Club, 1059 Vallecito Road. Concert proceeds provide financial assistance to families with children in treatment for catastrophic illness. Tickets are $10.

Sunday’s awards ceremony will be held at the Santa Barbara Maritime Museum, 113 Harbor Way, beginning at 6:30 p.m. For a mere $10, visitors get dinner; will see a slide show chronicling the Rincon Classic’s 25 years of surf, featuring photography by Seth De Roulet, Glenn Dubock, Chris Keet, Paul Mann, John Nordstrand, David Pu’u, Scott Starr and Bill Tover; and will be able to watch the world premier of Jahmin Lerim’s 2007 Rincon Classic movie. The event also will include a silent auction and a raffle.

Proceeds from Sunday’s ceremony benefit Heal the Ocean, the Santa Barbara Maritime Museum and the Surf Happens Foundation.

