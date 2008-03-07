Surfers Let ‘Em Rip at Rincon Classic

{mosimage}
Two weeks later than expected, the 25th annual Surf Happens Rincon Classic got under way Saturday. Contestants were greeting early with small, but clean high-tide conditions in the 2-3 foot range. As the morning progressed the tide drained some of the energy out of the surf, and the wind started to blow. That did nothing to negate the high-powered surfing performances on center stage.
The all-ages surfing tournament had been scheduled for Feb. 23-24, but high waves and heavy swells forced the two-week postponement.
Jon Shafer runs www.rinconsurfblog.com.
