Surfers Treated to Great Weather, Waves at Rincon Classic

Annual competition draws more than 200 surfers, big crowds to Rincon Point

Beautiful weather and great waves marked the running of the Rincon Classic surf competition this weekend.

A full field of professional and amateur surfers was on hand, along with enthusiastic crowds on the shore, as the contest took place Saturday and Sunday at Rincon Beach.

Some 225 surfers participated — ranging in age from Gremlin (11 and under) to Legend (55 and over).

Main sponsors included Hurley and Channel Island Surfboards, which provided merchandise for prize bags awarded to surfers, made unique bean bags and umbrellas for the event’s VIP lounge, and respectively donated a wetsuit and surfboard for the raffle prize.

