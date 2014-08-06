Thursday, June 28 , 2018, 1:14 pm | A Few Clouds 68º

 
 
 
 

SurfMedia Communications Promotes Meighann Helene to Media Arts Coordinator

By Kelly Kapaun for SurfMedia Communications | August 6, 2014 | 5:14 p.m.

SurfMedia Communications is pleased to announce the promotion of Meighann Helene to the position of media arts coordinator.

Meighann Helene
Meighann Helene

Helene brings a unique range of professional, creative and managerial experience to SurfMedia Communications and its clients.

She joined SurfMedia Communications as an intern in the summer of 2012, and became the social media coordinator in January 2013. Helene works on strategic development for social media networks, graphic design, event photography, business administration, digital marketing and video production.

Before joining SurfMedia Communications, Helene served as general manager of the iconic Woodstock’s Pizza and oversaw its UCSB campus sister location the Arbor.

Helene works seasonally for Lucidity Festivals, previously serving as a village site manager and as the Mindful Feeding dining manager; and for Mystic Garden Gathering as the volunteer coordinator, managing 100-plus volunteers. She is currently the residential property manager of the Cliff House Apartments for Demonte Management Company.

Helene is the recipient of awards from Distributive Education Clubs of America and the 2012 Western Collegiate Model United Nations (WestMun) Conference Best Delegate Award. She serves on the board of the SBCC Foundation Alumni Association.

She continues to exhibit and perform as an established local artist, performer, choreographer and lyricist in Santa Barbara.

SurfMedia Communications provides marketing and public relations services for nonprofits and companies with a commitment to society. For more information, click here or call 805.687.3322.

— Kelly Kapaun is a senior account executive for SurfMedia Communications.

