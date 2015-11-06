SurfMedia Communications Welcomes New Associates Caroline Mecartea and Berlin Galvan

Advice

SurfMedia Communications is pleased to announce Caroline Mecartea as a new digital marketing associate and Berlin Galvan as a new public relations associate.

Mecartea brings to SurfMedia a background in marketing and digital design and communications. She served as lead marketing intern at UC Santa Barbara Career Services, designing promotional materials and marketing and student outreach campaigns.

Mecartea recently graduated from UCSB where she earned her bachelor's in psychology and communication.

Galvan brings to SurfMedia a background in media relations and digital content creation. Prior to joining SurfMedia Communications, she worked in social media and engagement for nabi, a children’s tablet company.

Galvan has experience working with nonprofits in Haiti where she assisted in media relations and recruitment for volunteer outreach efforts. She also lived in Peru, where she created video content for study abroad marketing campaigns.

Galvan earned her bachelor's in communication from California Lutheran University in Thousand Oaks, Calif.

SurfMedia Communications provides marketing and public relations services for nonprofits and companies with a commitment to society. For more information, visit www.surfmedia.com or call 805.687.3322.

— Amy Bernstein is a publicist at SurfMedia Communications.