Thursday, May 3 , 2018, 12:57 pm | Fair 64º

 
 
 
 
Advice

SurfMedia Communications Welcomes New Associates Caroline Mecartea and Berlin Galvan

By Amy Bernstein for SurfMedia Communications | November 6, 2015 | 11:18 a.m.

Caroline Mecartea
Berlin Galvan

SurfMedia Communications is pleased to announce Caroline Mecartea as a new digital marketing associate and Berlin Galvan as a new public relations associate.

Mecartea brings to SurfMedia a background in marketing and digital design and communications. She served as lead marketing intern at UC Santa Barbara Career Services, designing promotional materials and marketing and student outreach campaigns.

Mecartea recently graduated from UCSB where she earned her bachelor's in psychology and communication.

Galvan brings to SurfMedia a background in media relations and digital content creation. Prior to joining SurfMedia Communications, she worked in social media and engagement for nabi, a children’s tablet company.

Galvan has experience working with nonprofits in Haiti where she assisted in media relations and recruitment for volunteer outreach efforts. She also lived in Peru, where she created video content for study abroad marketing campaigns.

Galvan earned her bachelor's in communication from California Lutheran University in Thousand Oaks, Calif.

SurfMedia Communications provides marketing and public relations services for nonprofits and companies with a commitment to society. For more information, visit www.surfmedia.com or call 805.687.3322.

Amy Bernstein is a publicist at SurfMedia Communications.

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 