SurfMedia Names Anabel Hernandez Digital Marketing Associate

SurfMedia Communications announces the promotion of Anabel Hernandez to the position of digital marketing associate.
Hernandez joined SurfMedia Communications this past spring as a digital marketing intern. She creates content for a variety of nonprofit clients at SurfMedia.
Herandez brings to SurfMedia a background in marketing and digital media, with prior experience as a marketing intern for a local technology company. She also interned at Berkshire Hathaway creating social media and email marketing campaigns. Hernandez earned her bachelor’s degree in communication from UCSB.
