Surgical Concierge Service Names New Partners

Kinese, a surgical concierge service, has announced its partnership with two Santa Barbara-based pediatric orthopedic physicians, Dr. Michael Maguire and Dr. Sean Early.

“We are thrilled to be adding two pediatric orthopedic physicians to our lineup of esteemed physicians at Kinese,” said Dave Odell, owner and founder of Kinese, which offers patients access to world-renowned physicians, top-level surgical care and luxurious hospitality accommodations.

“We strive to provide our patients with highly experienced physicians whom can perform the most advanced procedures available. With Dr. Early and Dr. Maguire on board, I believe we can do just that.”

Drs. Early and Maguire lead a pediatric orthopedic private practice in Santa Barbara and Pismo Beach, where they treat pediatric trauma and congenital deformities. The duo specializes in treating spinal deformity, limb length discrepancy, limb deformity, sports injuries and foot problems.

“We are excited to join with Kinese to facilitate the ability of patients to find physicians who excel in state of the art treatment for complex spine and limb conditions,” said Dr. Maguire. “Our affiliation will help educate and guide patients in understanding their treatment options and outcomes.

Dr. Maguire completed his undergraduate degree at Creighton University and attended the University of Maryland, School of Medicine to receive his medical degree. He completed his orthopedic surgery training at the UC San Diego and Children’s Hospital San Diego.

He completed his pediatric orthopedic fellowship at the University of Utah Primary Children’s Medical Center and the Shriner’s Hospital of Salt Lake City.

Dr. Early earned his undergraduate degree form the University of Arizona and his medical degree from Georgetown University School of Medicine. He completed his orthopedic surgery residency at the University of Southern California and the Children’s Hospital of Los Angeles.

He completed his pediatric orthopedic fellowship at the UC San Diego and Children’s Hospital San Diego.

Additional information about Kinese is at www.kinese.com.

— Madison Serrano for Kinese.