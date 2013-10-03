Surveillance Photo Released of Suspect in Pharmacy Robbery

The Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department is requesting the public’s assistance to help identify a suspect in the robbery of a Rite-Aid pharmacy in the 100 block of Fairview Avenue in Goleta last month.

Sheriff’s detectives with the Criminal Investigations Division are releasing photos of the suspect captured by surveillance cameras in hopes that someone may recognize him and assist investigators in locating this individual.

On Sept. 9 just before 8 p.m., a young, white male adult wearing a baseball hat and dark sunglasses walked up to the pharmacy counter and handed the teller a threatening note demanding certain narcotic medications. The pharmacist read the note and handed over an undisclosed amount of prescription medication to the suspect, who then took off on foot.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to the scene within several minutes of the robbery but were not able to locate the suspect. The surveillance images show the suspect entering and exiting the store.

He is described as a young, white male in his 20s, about 5 feet 6 inches tall and with a slender build. He was wearing a light-colored baseball cap with a red brim and dark sunglasses, which he took off upon entering the building and put on again before committing the robbery.

If you recognize the suspect or have any information on the crime or his whereabouts, you are asked to the call the Sheriff’s Criminal Investigations Division at 805.681.4150. For anonymous tips, call 805.681.4171.

This is the second pharmacy robbery in Goleta in recent months. The last one occurred nearby at the Walgreens pharmacy on Calle Real in Goleta on Aug. 27. The suspect in that case, 19-year-old Mehdi Benamar of Oxnard, was arrested by Ventura County sheriff’s deputies after allegedly robbing the CVS pharmacy on Carmen Drive in Camarillo on Sept. 4.

— Kelly Hoover is a public information officer for the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Department.