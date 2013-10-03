Wednesday, June 20 , 2018, 5:02 pm | Fair 65º

 
 
 
 

Surveillance Photo Released of Suspect in Pharmacy Robbery

By Kelly Hoover for the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Department | October 3, 2013 | 5:04 p.m.

pharmacy suspect
The Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Department released this surveillance photo on Thursday of a man wanted in connection with a September robbery of a Rite-Aid pharmacy in Goleta. (Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Department courtesy photo)

The Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department is requesting the public’s assistance to help identify a suspect in the robbery of a Rite-Aid pharmacy in the 100 block of Fairview Avenue in Goleta last month.

Sheriff’s detectives with the Criminal Investigations Division are releasing photos of the suspect captured by surveillance cameras in hopes that someone may recognize him and assist investigators in locating this individual.

On Sept. 9 just before 8 p.m., a young, white male adult wearing a baseball hat and dark sunglasses walked up to the pharmacy counter and handed the teller a threatening note demanding certain narcotic medications. The pharmacist read the note and handed over an undisclosed amount of prescription medication to the suspect, who then took off on foot.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to the scene within several minutes of the robbery but were not able to locate the suspect. The surveillance images show the suspect entering and exiting the store.

He is described as a young, white male in his 20s, about 5 feet 6 inches tall and with a slender build. He was wearing a light-colored baseball cap with a red brim and dark sunglasses, which he took off upon entering the building and put on again before committing the robbery.

If you recognize the suspect or have any information on the crime or his whereabouts, you are asked to the call the Sheriff’s Criminal Investigations Division at 805.681.4150. For anonymous tips, call 805.681.4171.

This is the second pharmacy robbery in Goleta in recent months. The last one occurred nearby at the Walgreens pharmacy on Calle Real in Goleta on Aug. 27. The suspect in that case, 19-year-old Mehdi Benamar of Oxnard, was arrested by Ventura County sheriff’s deputies after allegedly robbing the CVS pharmacy on Carmen Drive in Camarillo on Sept. 4.

— Kelly Hoover is a public information officer for the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Department.

 

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 