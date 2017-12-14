Community Invited to Participate in Survey About Future of Santa Maria’s Downtown

The City of Santa Maria is collecting community input on how to improve the design of downtown’s streets and public spaces.

The goal is to create a plan for "Complete Streets" that enable safe access for all users, including pedestrians, bicyclists, motorists and transit riders of all ages and abilities.

Share your opinions through the online survey by clicking here.

Everyone is invited to have the opportunity to participate in the survey. Share the link with family, friends, neighbors, co-workers and local e-mail lists.

An overview of the downtown project is available on the city’s website by clicking here.

The downtown area consists of four blocks east and west of Main Street (Highway 166) and the area from Fesler Street north of Broadway (Highway 135) to just south of the public library. The area also includes the Santa Maria Transit Center and the nearby Hancock Terrance Apartments along Boone Street.

The goal is for the city to have a Downtown Multimodal Streetscape Plan for the streets and a Downtown Framework Plan for the development component. It is part of an ambitious revitalization strategy for the city’s core aimed at more activities, partnerships and beautification.

Questions may be directed to principal planner Neda Zayer at the Community Development Department at 805.925.0951 x2444.

— Mark van de Kamp is a public information officer for the City of Santa Maria.