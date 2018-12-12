Survey: Families Report Internet at Home Results in Higher Grades

It may seem every tween and teen has a digital device with consistent and reliable access to the tools they need to excel in school work at home and on the go, but that is not the case. The digital divide remains a challenge for many in the community.

That is why the Connect2Compete program exists – to help low-income families in Santa Barbara and across the country get internet access at home.

Connect2Compete was modeled after a program started in 1996 that Cox participated in with the Santa Barbara Education Office.

Nearly one-in-five teens can’t always finish their homework because they do not have reliable access to a computer or internet connection.

Some researchers even say there is a new digital divide, which is not just about access, but focuses on how to use the internet and computer technology efficiently and effectively.

“The majority of K-12 teachers assign internet-based homework, but students can’t take the internet home in a backpack,” said Sam Attisha, senior vice president and region manager for Cox Communications.

Teachers also use email and apps to communicate with parents and to post grades online.

Having convenient, reliable internet access at home means students can better focus on their school work and research, and ultimately reach their full potential and increase their educational opportunities to be competitive in the job market upon graduation.

In 1996, Cox partnered with the Santa Barbara Education Office on its Computers for Families program to bring computers and internet access to underserved families.

As broadband adoption became more critical over the years to bridge the digital divide, Cox decided to model the Santa Barbara program and pilot it in San Diego, as Connect2Compete, hoping to reach more students and families nationwide.

In 2012, Cox Communications, a privately held technology company, piloted the Connect2Compete program in San Diego to bring low-cost computers and internet access to K-12 families participating in the national free school lunch program.

A local nonprofit, Computers2Kids San Diego, which had a partnership with the San Diego County Office of Education, distributed refurbished computers, laptops and tablets loaded with essential software to low-income families, and Cox provided participating families with low-cost, high-speed Internet access and in-home wifi.

In 2013, the program was expanded to all Cox markets nationwide, including Santa Barbara, and other internet service providers have since launched similar programs.

So, no matter where a family lives in Santa Barbara or around the country, they most likely have a similar program available to them.

Nationwide, Cox has connected some 350,000 individuals through the Connect2Compete program, and expanded the eligibility requirements to include families living in HUD-assisted housing with at least one school-age child, or participation in the Temporary Assistance for Needy Families or the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program.

To officially measure the impact of the partnership, Cox Communications administered a survey to participants; the results show:

» The majority of parents agree low-cost internet service at home gives children a leg up for high school graduation (91 percent) and helps students get higher grades (89 percent).

» The majority of survey respondents reported the Connect2Compete program is beneficial, and they have experienced improvements as a result of having the internet service at home.

» Parents participating in the program agree the greatest benefits are the convenience of having internet access at home and using the internet as a resource for their children’s education (97 percent of parents agreed with both statements).

» The survey also found parents participating in the program agree Connect2Compete:

Makes it easier to communicate with teachers and the school (95 percent)

Sets children up for success (94 percent)

Makes children more interested in school work (88 percent)

» The survey revealed most Connect2Compete customers are first-time internet users. Many first-time internet users lack the digital literacy skills necessary to make the most of their internet connection.

To help bridge this gap, Cox Communications offers free digital literacy training and resources through the Cox Digital Academy. The digital literacy training is designed to empower low-income families to build educational, economic and social opportunities crucial to realizing the full potential of a home internet connection.

Santa Barbara families can apply high-speed internet access from Cox through the Connect2Compete program. For application requirements, call 855-222-3252 or visit www.connect2compete.org/cox.

— Ann Marie Price for Cox Communications.