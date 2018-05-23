Saturday, June 30 , 2018, 11:47 am | Overcast 69º

 
 
 
 

Survey: County Residents Crave More Arts and Culture

Study finds locals believe creative activities enhance community

Artist Matt Rodriguez paints a mural at the Santa Barbara Community Arts Workshop, one of the Creative Communities Project partners.
Artist Matt Rodriguez paints a mural at the Santa Barbara Community Arts Workshop, one of the Creative Communities Project partners. (Santa Barbara Arts Collaborative)
By Casey Caldwell for Creative Communities Project | May 23, 2018 | 5:05 p.m.

Santa Barbara County residents desire access to more arts and culture, according to the findings of a countywide survey conducted by the Santa Barbara County Creative Communities Project.

Results of the unprecedented survey seek action to increase arts and cultural access for locals, and offer insights into the barriers facing residents as they seek to live creative and culturally rich lives.

The top three new offerings residents want in their communities are free events, museums and “community arts/cultural center/makerspace.”

The survey is part of a collaborative effort to look at the strengths and needs in arts and culture in Santa Barbara County, and create a long-term plan for cultural vitality: the Santa Barbara County Creative Communities Project.

Among other results, the study revealed a majority of locals believe creative and cultural activities are valuable to the community and their personal quality of life.

This is the case no matter whether they live in North or South county, speak Spanish or English, raise children, have high or low incomes, or a variety of other factors.

Two-thirds of those surveyed said they participated in a creative activity or attended a cultural event at least once a month in the past year. In addition:

» Most residents said they want to do more creative and cultural activities, but see barriers standing in their way.

» North County and Spanish-speaking residents said there are “too few opportunities.”

» Residents raising children have difficulty with the expense.

» Residents ages 17-25 “Don’t know how to get involved.”

» Those who speak Spanish at home engage in “creative cooking” at higher rates than those who speak English at home, who craft, paint and draw more.

» More of the youngest (17-25) and the oldest (over 60) respondents attended a visual arts activity. Those ages 26-59 were more likely to visit the zoo.

The Creative Communities Project began in 2015, when a number of cultural organizations came together to think about how they could collaborate to ensure the long-term vitality and sustainability of our community’s creative life.

Among others, they were concerned about changing demographics (aging population, shifting ethnic composition), revolutions in communication, the high cost of living in some of our communities, and the uneven distribution of resources in different parts of the county.

From their deliberations grew plans for a three-phase project:

» To survey arts and cultural life throughout Santa Barbara County.
» To assess strengths, needs, opportunities and barriers.
» To forge a blueprint for the future of the creative enterprise in our region.

The Santa Barbara Foundation provided core funding for the effort. Interviews with a diversity of stakeholders in Phase 1 provided a first snapshot of the state of arts and culture in the county and perceived needs and aspirations.

Now the project has published the results of Phase 2, a countywide survey of residents. To the project’s knowledge, this is the first reliable survey of this nature in the county.

For the most part, the survey’s results are seen as encouraging. They provide evidence that creative life in Santa Barbara is strong and the majority of people believe arts and culture make key contributions to their lives and the quality of life in their communities, Creative Communities Project said.
 
The survey data also gives, for the first time, insights into the differences in the arts and culture landscape between North and South county, for English and Spanish-speaking residents; for people raising children vs. those who are not; for different age groups; and for different income levels.

It shows what the barriers are for those different groups in our county, and what they desire.

The findings of Phases 1 and 2 together provide a foundation for the work of Phase 3:

Creating a long-term blueprint for maintaining and enhancing the vitality of arts and culture for individuals and institutions, ensuring the broadest possible access and participation for all residents, and providing stable financial support to make this possible.

The report can be accessed at www.ccpsb.org/phase2. For more information, visit www.ccpsb.org or email [email protected]

— Casey Caldwell for Creative Communities Project.

Two girls dance at a concert organized by Viva el Arte and the Guadalupe-Nipomo Dunes Center, one of the Creative Communities Project partners.
Two girls dance at a concert organized by Viva el Arte and the Guadalupe-Nipomo Dunes Center, one of the Creative Communities Project partners. (Guadalupe-Nipomo Dunes Center)
 

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 