Survey: County Residents Crave More Arts and Culture

Santa Barbara County residents desire access to more arts and culture, according to the findings of a countywide survey conducted by the Santa Barbara County Creative Communities Project.

Results of the unprecedented survey seek action to increase arts and cultural access for locals, and offer insights into the barriers facing residents as they seek to live creative and culturally rich lives.

The top three new offerings residents want in their communities are free events, museums and “community arts/cultural center/makerspace.”

The survey is part of a collaborative effort to look at the strengths and needs in arts and culture in Santa Barbara County, and create a long-term plan for cultural vitality: the Santa Barbara County Creative Communities Project.

Among other results, the study revealed a majority of locals believe creative and cultural activities are valuable to the community and their personal quality of life.

This is the case no matter whether they live in North or South county, speak Spanish or English, raise children, have high or low incomes, or a variety of other factors.

Two-thirds of those surveyed said they participated in a creative activity or attended a cultural event at least once a month in the past year. In addition:

» Most residents said they want to do more creative and cultural activities, but see barriers standing in their way.

» North County and Spanish-speaking residents said there are “too few opportunities.”

» Residents raising children have difficulty with the expense.

» Residents ages 17-25 “Don’t know how to get involved.”

» Those who speak Spanish at home engage in “creative cooking” at higher rates than those who speak English at home, who craft, paint and draw more.

» More of the youngest (17-25) and the oldest (over 60) respondents attended a visual arts activity. Those ages 26-59 were more likely to visit the zoo.

The Creative Communities Project began in 2015, when a number of cultural organizations came together to think about how they could collaborate to ensure the long-term vitality and sustainability of our community’s creative life.

Among others, they were concerned about changing demographics (aging population, shifting ethnic composition), revolutions in communication, the high cost of living in some of our communities, and the uneven distribution of resources in different parts of the county.

From their deliberations grew plans for a three-phase project:

» To survey arts and cultural life throughout Santa Barbara County.

» To assess strengths, needs, opportunities and barriers.

» To forge a blueprint for the future of the creative enterprise in our region.

The Santa Barbara Foundation provided core funding for the effort. Interviews with a diversity of stakeholders in Phase 1 provided a first snapshot of the state of arts and culture in the county and perceived needs and aspirations.

Now the project has published the results of Phase 2, a countywide survey of residents. To the project’s knowledge, this is the first reliable survey of this nature in the county.

For the most part, the survey’s results are seen as encouraging. They provide evidence that creative life in Santa Barbara is strong and the majority of people believe arts and culture make key contributions to their lives and the quality of life in their communities, Creative Communities Project said.



The survey data also gives, for the first time, insights into the differences in the arts and culture landscape between North and South county, for English and Spanish-speaking residents; for people raising children vs. those who are not; for different age groups; and for different income levels.

It shows what the barriers are for those different groups in our county, and what they desire.

The findings of Phases 1 and 2 together provide a foundation for the work of Phase 3:

Creating a long-term blueprint for maintaining and enhancing the vitality of arts and culture for individuals and institutions, ensuring the broadest possible access and participation for all residents, and providing stable financial support to make this possible.

The report can be accessed at www.ccpsb.org/phase2. For more information, visit www.ccpsb.org or email [email protected]

— Casey Caldwell for Creative Communities Project.