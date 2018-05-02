Tuesday, June 19 , 2018, 8:53 am | Partly Cloudy 62º

 
 
 
 

Survey Markers to Aid Montecito Recovery Effort

By Santa Barbara County Joint Information Center | May 2, 2018 | 1:51 p.m.

Key landmarks known as survey monuments will be established in areas destroyed or damaged by the Jan. 9 debris flow, in a project approved by the county Board of Supervisors on May 1.

“This is an important step in the Montecito recovery,” said Das Williams, chair of the Board of Supervisors. “The network will greatly assist private surveyors and may save residents some money in survey costs.”

The $104,000 Montecito Survey Control Network will survey and set about 70 monuments to help establish property corner monuments that were moved or destroyed by the debris flow.

The project will provide greater consistency and efficiency in public and private surveys and may reduce survey costs to some residents, officials said.

The Jan. 9 debris flow obscured numerous private property lines and destroyed many of the official public markers that previously defined land boundaries, said Santa Barbara County Surveyor Aleksandar Jevremovic.

As the new monuments are established, surveyors will have a common set of reference points that will increase consistency in future surveys, Jevremovic said.

Property owners need to hire their own licensed surveyors to conduct surveys on their property, Jevremovic said, and some residents have already begun to do so.

However, if the county’s right-of-way survey is completed on the roads adjacent to their properties, the amount of surveying needed by private owners will be reduced.

The Survey Control Network is not a referral service, Jevremovic said, and does not eliminate the need for residents to conduct their own property surveys. Residents are advised to hire licensed private surveyors for work on their own properties.

Property owners are urged to contact the case manager who has been assigned to each property owner affected by the Jan. 9 debris flow by the county’s Planning and Development Department. Property owners can visit the Montecito Center for Preparedness, Recovery and Rebuilding for additional assistance and information.

For more information, contact the Montecito Center for Preparedness, Recovery and Rebuilding, 845-7887, email [email protected] or visit 1283 Coast Village Circle, Montecito.

— Santa Barbara County Joint Information Center.

 

