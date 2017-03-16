Survey Shows Success of Lompoc Caregiver Awareness Campaign

As a result of the recent Caring Together Lompoc campaign, 50 percent of community members surveyed are now more aware of caregiving and 40 percent now identify as a caregiver.

This past summer, the Caring Together Lompoc campaign launched with the goal of helping community members self-identify as caregivers in order to access services available to them in Lompoc.

The campaign goals were driven by the 2015 Lompoc Caregiver Needs Assessment Survey which was targeted to those caring for a senior parent, spouse or friend.

A follow-up survey, the Lompoc Valley Family Caregiver Community Perception Survey, was conducted in November and December to measure the impact of the awareness initiative.

Based on responses from 225 diverse members of the Lompoc Valley community who participated in-person or online, the survey showed significant success of campaign goals.

“We are thrilled to receive such positive feedback from the community that the awareness materials and campaign are making a positive impact on attitudes toward caregiving,” said Ashley Costa, executive director, Lompoc Valley Community Healthcare Organization.

Lompoc Valley Community Healthcare is one of the organizations collaborating on the Caring Together Lompoc campaign.

“We are grateful to those in the Lompoc Valley who took the time to give feedback through the survey. This will help us reach even more local caregivers with the resources they need most,” Costa said.

Selected results from the Lompoc Valley Family Caregiver Community Perception Survey

» Almost 60 percent of community members surveyed recalled seeing or hearing about the Caring Together Lompoc awareness campaign.

» Nearly three-fourths of survey participants were more aware of the mental and physical health impacts on the caregiver as a result of caregiving than they were six months ago.

» 70 percent were more aware of the size of the senior and aging populations in the Lompoc Valley community than they were six months ago.

» 40 percent have self-identified as a caregiver as a result of the awareness campaign materials.

» 50 percent reported they are more aware of caregiving as a result of the awareness campaign.

» One-third have now identified others as a caregiver.

» 40 percent of Hispanic survey participants now identify themselves as a caregiver.

One-half of final comments on the survey focused on the need for more information and resources. Caring Together Lompoc hopes to meet this need through the Lompoc Valley Medical Center’s Family Caregiver Support Network, expected to officially launch during first quarter 2017.

A broad range of community members participated in the Lompoc Valley Family Caregiver Community Perception Survey, reflecting the diversity of the Lompoc Valley, including a well-balanced demographic mix of age, income and marital status.

The complete report is available online at www.CaringTogetherLompoc.org/reports. For more information, visit www.CaringTogetherLompoc.org.

— Flannery Hill/Juliana Minsky for Caring Together Lompoc.