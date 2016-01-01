Survivor Cancels Upcoming Performance at Chumash Casino Resort

Advice

The Grammy award-winning rock band Survivor, best known for its smash hit “Eye of the Tiger,” has canceled its upcoming Jan. 7, 2016, performance at the Chumash Casino Resort due to illness.

The show was slated to kick off the band’s 2016 North American tour.

All tickets purchased with a credit card will be automatically refunded to the card on file within 5-7 business days.

For cash transactions that were made at the Club Chumash desk, please return to Chumash Casino Resort to collect your refund.

Located on Highway 246 in Santa Ynez, Calif., the Chumash Casino Resort is an age 21-and-older venue. Tickets for all events are available at the Chumash Casino Resort’s Club Chumash or online at www.chumashcasino.com.

— Mike Traphagen is a public relations specialist representing the Chumash Casino Resort.