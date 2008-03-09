Susan and Tom Parker Help Dedicate CLU Field

{mosimage}

Susan and Tom Parker, president of Santa Barbara’s Hutton Foundation, helped dedicate California Lutheran University‘s new softball stadium Thursday. The Hutton Foundation provided $500,000 for the new field.

The Parkers, both of whom are CLU alumni, live in Santa Barbara and run the Hutton Foundation, a philanthropic organization started in 1984 at the request of Susan Parker’s aunt, Betty Hutton. The Hutton Foundation earned the Santa Barbara County Philanthropist of the Year Award from the Association of Fundraising Professionals in 2002.

The Parkers have also made personal contributions to educational institutions and projects throughout Southern California, including a basketball court at CLU’s Mogen Hall that bears their names.

Hutton Field, located next to George “Sparky” Anderson Baseball Field, is the latest addition to the North Campus athletics complex. The new venue replaces Gilbello Field, which was located behind residence halls on the other side of the Thousand Oaks campus. The new field provides a level playing surface and pristine outfield for the Regals.