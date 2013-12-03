Saturday, June 9 , 2018, 10:47 pm | Fair 65º

 
 
 

Susan Ann Darley: 8 Easy Holiday Stress-Relieving Tips That Feel Good

By Susan Ann Darley, Noozhawk Columnist | December 3, 2013 | 4:02 p.m.

The whirlwind of the holidays has rushed in on the heels of a Santa Barbara drought and heat wave, which has felt like Fourth of July weather in November. Thank God, it’s cooling down … a little.

But the holidays are here, and no matter what your religion, culture and/or beliefs, even the cooler temps can’t always keep the frantic energy of the season from causing stress. However, there are a few simple and enjoyable ways to keep your stress at bay.

Let’s begin with one of my favorites:

» 1. Fatten up your latte. What? You read it correctly — the extra protein and fat from whole milk will help you feel calmer.

» 2. Smile. And I know how to make you. Listen to this: A study at the University of Wisconsin found that people with Botox injections were less prone to anger because they couldn’t express it. Even if you fake it, the simple act of smiling can relax your entire body and reduce your heart rate and blood pressure. The best part about smiling is that it’s contagious.

» 3. Take a deep breath. Deep breathing helps release endorphins in your body, which can put you at ease and calm your mind. As you breathe, visualize a peaceful place. Now add a smile. Who knew the road to transformation was so easy?

» 4. Focus on the exhale. According to Neuropsychologist Rick Hanson, Ph.D., the author of Buddha’s Brain, "When you elongate your exhalations, you spark your parasympathetic nervous system, which slows down your heart rate." Take three long exhalations, making them twice as long as your inhalation.

» 5. Pet Fido. Petting and playing with animals releases oxytocin, sometimes referred to as the "love hormone." This chemical triggers feelings of happiness and reduces stress and depression as well as increasing feelings of trust.

» 6. Clean your desk. Feel overloaded? Can’t find your "to do" list? Feel like you’re losing your mind? Then clear the clutter off your desk. It will recharge your energy, give you mental clarity and relax you physically.

» 7. Think sensually. Umm … I like this one. Tactile solutions work wonders. Take a warm shower, listen to your favorite music, light candles and enjoy a massage. Use your imagination and sweeten your life.

» 8. Indulge in chocolate. Nutritionist Elizabeth Somer, RD, the author of Eat Your Way to Sexy, says that a "Johns Hopkins University study found that the taste of sweetness on your tongue causes a surge of feel-good endorphins." Eating a mere 1.4 ounces of dark chocolate daily lowers stress hormone levels.

The holidays are a time of celebration and connection. Don’t let the undertow of emotion pull you into the drama. Rise above your fruitcake relatives, hyper kids and last-minute shopping by using these simple strategies. Leave stress behind and relax into the beauty of the season.

Susan Ann Darley is a creativity coach and writer of marketing material for businesses, entrepreneurs and artists. Click here for more information, or contact her at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) or 805.845.3036. Click here to read previous columns. The opinions expressed are her own.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 