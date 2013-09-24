Wednesday, June 13 , 2018, 9:13 am | Fog 57º

 
 
 

Susan Ann Darley: Jumping Off High Cliffs to Bring Your Dreams to Life

By Susan Ann Darley, Noozhawk Columnist | September 24, 2013 | 4:12 p.m.

Here we go. “Oh no, mommy, not another one.” Oh yes, this one will be different, exciting and make us rich. This time we’ll land on our feet!

So with three little ones at my side, our hands clasped together, I jumped, they followed. Not that they had much choice. We repeated this feat over and over. The 9-to-5 working world and I never quite got along. In other words, I could not wait to be free of authority figures and time clocks.

“Look at this dump,” I would exclaim after the mommy cliff-dive act. Sitting at the bottom of the Grand Canyon I would survey the landscape, or should I say landfill? Scattered doubts, debts, insecurities, confusion and an inflated ego littered the terrain.

Yes, it’s difficult at times to stay in your day job, but assess your situation carefully before bailing out. The job you have may be the ticket that allows you to prepare and ultimately live your vision. Does it pay your bills and keep food on the table? Can you leave it behind at 5 o’clock? If so, you are free to develop your talent after work without starving, worrying or stressing.

And what exactly is “the leap of faith”? It’s the day, hour and moment that you realize it’s time to make changes, take action and move forward. To some it can mean leaving their day job. For others it might mean honoring their true self in their present circumstance. One thing is certain: It will require courage and risk.

A friend of mine decided it was time to increase the amount he was charging for his services. This was his cliff to jump off of — his act of faith. Except the phone rang and it was an old client who refused to honor his new rate. Out of fear he grasped at the old and took the job. The next day the phone rang. It was a new client who would have been happy to pay his new rate, except now he could not take it for he was still operating in the old with his back to the cliff.

Wherever you are, when you have moments of clarity that show you who you are and what to do next, push the save button and do it. The temptation to slip back into comfortable, yet well-worn shoes and replay old tapes that erase your new identity is far too easy.

The problem with an act of faith is that there is no guarantee upfront. Letting go is never easy. It’s like the trapeze artist who must let go of one bar before catching the other. For a brief moment, there is nothing tangible to hold on to. Being suspended in midair without any props is definitely scary. So is dying with your dream still inside you.

Once you’ve made the decision to jump, be ready to confront your fears. “Am I really ready?” “What if I fail?” “I need more time, skills, talent, confidence, credit cards …”

“It’s too high,” you shout. No, it’s not. That’s your fear talking. Take a chance before it’s too late. So what if your journey doesn’t look like your neighbors?

Jumping off of a high cliff is merely an act of faith. It’s trusting in a higher force. Most things are out of our individual control, yet controlled by a greater force. Trust in it today and for the rest of your life. It will guide you. It will protect you. It will help bring your dreams to life.

What more could you ask for?

