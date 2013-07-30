Susan Ann Darley: Santa Barbara Choir Comforts Those at Threshold of Dying

I’m biased, but I believe that music is the most powerful of all the arts. When used for good, it becomes the universal language of love. It speaks to our collective heart, mind, body and soul.

Music has the ability to move us at a deep level, ever-reminding us that we are one with the grandeur of universal harmony. Music soothes our frayed nerves and calms us when we’re stressed and in a state of discordance.

Carol Sharpe understands this as she sings with members of the Santa Barbara Threshold Choir at the bedsides of those who are struggling with illness or dying. Once a month, the Santa Barbara chapter also sings for hospice residents at Sarah House.

“One time after singing there, the director pulled me aside and said that it had been an extremely difficult and tense day," Sharpe recalls. "Once the singing began, the overall mood lightened, tension melted and those agitated began to relax.”

Members of the choir go to homes, hospitals and hospice facilities, in groups of two to four with the intention of replicating the sound of a mother singing to her child. As their voices fill the air with the sweet sounds of music, “You can visually see their chests relax,” Sharpe says.

Most often they sing soothing hymns, although they’ll take special requests from the patients and do their best to accommodate from their repertoire of more than 300 songs. Occasionally, they receive requests for Broadway tunes, and they even sing a few songs in Spanish or Hebrew.

Founded more than 10 years ago by Kate Munger in the Bay Area, the choir now has 110 chapters in and outside the United States. What prompted her to begin the Threshold Choir was her experience with her best friend who was suffering and close to dying. The idea took hold when Munger realized that singing to her friend was the only thing that helped her to relax, feel less pain and enjoy some peace of mind.

Jared Axen, a registered nurse who works at Henry Mayo Memorial Hospital in Valencia, also sings to connect with and calm his patients. He was discovered as his baritone voice drifted through the hospital halls into the rooms of patients. Soon they were requesting songs and calling him “The Singing Nurse.” Axen says singing often lessens the need for pain medication and mood stabilizers “because they’re in higher spirits.” His patients enjoy hymns and also request songs from the 1930s, such as “I’ll Be Seeing You” and “Smile.”

According to a study published in the Journal of Advanced Nursing, listening to music daily can reduce chronic pain by up to 21 percent. The study also reveals that listening to music allows people to feel more in control of their pain, thus less disabled by their condition.

There is no doubt about it that music is a tremendous healing force. It improves moods, creating a more positive state of mind that can help keep depression at bay. It stimulates brain cells, resulting in sharper concentration and more alert thinking.

Our understanding of music is in it infancy in terms of us understanding its powerful and transformational influence. According to Sharpe, who has been singing with The Threshold Choir for nearly seven years, “When we gather around the bedside and begin to sing, the positive affects are felt by everyone in the room, nurses, family, friends.”

There is no charge for bedside singing; it is a gift. The choir is open to all women who feel called to this form of service, who can carry a tune, hold a harmony part and blend with other voices. To find out more or request a visit, simply contact the Threshold Choir of Santa Barbara at 805.322.3558.

What a blessing for the community of Santa Barbara to be able to benefit from this heartfelt service.

