Susan Basler on Board at Montecito Family Y

Susan Basler has been elected to the Board of Managers of the Montecito Family YMCA, a branch of the Channel Islands YMCA.

Basler graduated with a B.A. from Manhattanville College of the Sacred Heart and has lived in the Santa Barbara area since 2008.

Before retiring, she worked in fundraising, marketing and financial development for several nonprofit organizations in the Los Angeles area, including the Pasadena Chamber of Commerce, Valley Village, Glendale Teen Center and Santa Clarita Valley Boys and Girls Club.

Basler also held a leadership role at the Association of Fundraising Professionals. Her civic duties include serving on the board of Santa Barbara Village, a nonprofit serving seniors; and volunteering for Alzheimer's Santa Barbara County and Ventura County Special Olympics.

Basler joins other Montecito Family YMCA Board members Josephine Root (chair), Sally Jo Murren, Rob Adams, Tim Werner, Dan O’Keefe, George Armstrong, Andy Grant, Clas Lensander, Mike Denver, James Cleland, Gretchen Horn, Lisa Jackson, Cate Stoll and Nicole Herlihy.

— Felicia Sutherland for Channel Islands YMCA.