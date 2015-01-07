Susan Bonanno Joins RPM Mortgage as Senior Loan Advisor

Susan Bonanno has joined RPM Mortgage Inc. as a senior loan advisor.

With eight years of experience in mortgage lending, Bonanno is dedicated to providing outstanding service and communication to her clients and Realtor partners.

With access to RPM Mortgage Inc.’s expert lending services and innovative mortgage solutions, Bonanno can offer her clients unmatched service and best-in-class home loan options. Her commitment to go the extra mile allows her to confidently and efficiently guide her clients through the lending process, and her passion for helping people has led to a strong base of referrals.

Bonanno is a certified mortgage planning specialist, a Coastal Housing Program award winner and recipient of Mortgage Executive Magazine’s Top 1% of Mortgage Originators in 2013.

She has lived in Santa Barbara since 1990.

The RPM Mortgage Inc. office is located at 319 E. Carrillo St., Suite 100 in Santa Barbara. Bonanno can be reached at 805.252.6324 or [email protected].

— Roberta Shettle represents RPM Mortgage Inc.