Magazine Ranks Susan Bonanno of Broadview Mortgage in Top 1% of Mortgage Originators

Susan Bonanno, senior loan originator at Broadview Mortgage, is in the top 1 percent of mortgage originators in America in 2013, according to Mortgage Executive Magazine.

To qualify for this elite group, the minimum eligibility criteria for loan production is personal production of at least $30 million in 2013.

The magazine “seeks to recognize and celebrate the service, dedication and hard work that leading mortgage professionals put into serving their clients during the home loan process,” according to Mortgage Executive.

Bonanno not only works to secure her clients the best loan program and rate, but also to be their advocate throughout the entire process. She has nine years of experience in lending, and she joined Broadview Mortgage in 2009.

Bonanno has been the top loan originator at Broadview for the last four years — in 2010, 2011, 2012 and now 2013.

Of the loan officers at Broadview Mortgage’s 17 branches, Bonanno has both the highest dollar volume and the highest total number of loans closed. Her experience in both finance and communication skills have contributed to her success as a trusted mortgage advisor.

Bonanno earned her bachelor’s degree in business economics from UC Santa Barbara and her master’s degree in counseling from the University of San Diego.

— Jennifer Goddard Combs is a publicist representing Broadview Mortgage.