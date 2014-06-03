Thursday, April 19 , 2018, 11:30 pm | Fair 56º

 
 
 

Magazine Ranks Susan Bonanno of Broadview Mortgage in Top 1% of Mortgage Originators

By Jennifer Goddard Combs for Broadview Mortgage | June 3, 2014 | 9:45 a.m.

Susan Bonanno
Susan Bonanno

Susan Bonanno, senior loan originator at Broadview Mortgage, is in the top 1 percent of mortgage originators in America in 2013, according to Mortgage Executive Magazine.

To qualify for this elite group, the minimum eligibility criteria for loan production is personal production of at least $30 million in 2013.

The magazine “seeks to recognize and celebrate the service, dedication and hard work that leading mortgage professionals put into serving their clients during the home loan process,” according to Mortgage Executive.

Bonanno not only works to secure her clients the best loan program and rate, but also to be their advocate throughout the entire process. She has nine years of experience in lending, and she joined Broadview Mortgage in 2009.

Bonanno has been the top loan originator at Broadview for the last four years — in 2010, 2011, 2012 and now 2013.

Of the loan officers at Broadview Mortgage’s 17 branches, Bonanno has both the highest dollar volume and the highest total number of loans closed. Her experience in both finance and communication skills have contributed to her success as a trusted mortgage advisor.

Bonanno earned her bachelor’s degree in business economics from UC Santa Barbara and her master’s degree in counseling from the University of San Diego.

— Jennifer Goddard Combs is a publicist representing Broadview Mortgage.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 