Thursday, April 19 , 2018, 2:42 pm | Fair and Breezy 68º

 
 
 
 

Susan Deacon Joins Board of Goleta Valley Cottage Hospital Foundation

By Maria Zate for Cottage Health System | March 28, 2014 | 4:52 p.m.

Susan Deacon
Susan Deacon

Susan Deacon has been elected to the volunteer Board of Trustees of the Goleta Valley Cottage Hospital Foundation.

Deacon previously served as a co-chair on the Capital Campaign Committee for the rebuilding of GVCH.

Born in Los Angeles, Deacon attended public schools in Los Angeles and then pursued a bachelor of arts degree from Sarah Lawrence College in New York. She earned a master of arts degree in communications from UCSB, and enjoyed a 20-year career teaching journalism and English in the California Community College system.

With fellow parents at Dos Pueblos High School, she raised more than $2 million to build an Olympic-size pool on the campus. In 2008, she was elected to the Santa Barbara Unified School District Board of Education, and was board president in 2012. She served as the school board liaison to the Santa Barbara Education Foundation and was on the steering committees for the school district’s bond measure and parcel tax campaigns.

She currently serves on the boards of Planned Parenthood’s Action Fund and the Dos Pueblos High School Engineering Academy Foundation. She also is a member of the Research Committee for the Women’s Fund of Santa Barbara.

GVCHF current officers and trustees include Lawrence Harter, M.D., chair; Robin Cederlof, vice chair; Lynda Nahra, treasurer; Joan Bennett, secretary; Earl Armstrong, Jean Blois, Anthony Borgatello, Robert Fatch, Joanne Funari, Jeffrey Kruthers and Jean Smith.

Founded in 1966 to serve the growing community of Goleta Valley, today Goleta Valley Cottage Hospital is licensed for 122 acute-care beds. It has 17,000 visits to its emergency department and admits 1,600 patients a year. The hospital, which became part of Cottage Health System in 1996, is recognized for its comprehensive Breast Care Center, Subacute Unit, and Center for Wound Management.

— Maria Zate is the manager of marketing and public affairs for Cottage Health System.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 