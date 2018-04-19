Susan Deacon Joins Board of Goleta Valley Cottage Hospital Foundation

Susan Deacon has been elected to the volunteer Board of Trustees of the Goleta Valley Cottage Hospital Foundation.

Deacon previously served as a co-chair on the Capital Campaign Committee for the rebuilding of GVCH.

Born in Los Angeles, Deacon attended public schools in Los Angeles and then pursued a bachelor of arts degree from Sarah Lawrence College in New York. She earned a master of arts degree in communications from UCSB, and enjoyed a 20-year career teaching journalism and English in the California Community College system.

With fellow parents at Dos Pueblos High School, she raised more than $2 million to build an Olympic-size pool on the campus. In 2008, she was elected to the Santa Barbara Unified School District Board of Education, and was board president in 2012. She served as the school board liaison to the Santa Barbara Education Foundation and was on the steering committees for the school district’s bond measure and parcel tax campaigns.

She currently serves on the boards of Planned Parenthood’s Action Fund and the Dos Pueblos High School Engineering Academy Foundation. She also is a member of the Research Committee for the Women’s Fund of Santa Barbara.

GVCHF current officers and trustees include Lawrence Harter, M.D., chair; Robin Cederlof, vice chair; Lynda Nahra, treasurer; Joan Bennett, secretary; Earl Armstrong, Jean Blois, Anthony Borgatello, Robert Fatch, Joanne Funari, Jeffrey Kruthers and Jean Smith.

Founded in 1966 to serve the growing community of Goleta Valley, today Goleta Valley Cottage Hospital is licensed for 122 acute-care beds. It has 17,000 visits to its emergency department and admits 1,600 patients a year. The hospital, which became part of Cottage Health System in 1996, is recognized for its comprehensive Breast Care Center, Subacute Unit, and Center for Wound Management.

— Maria Zate is the manager of marketing and public affairs for Cottage Health System.