Local News

Susan Epstein Declares Candidacy for Second District Supervisor

She is first to enter race to replace Janet Wolf on the Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors

Goleta Union School District board member Susan Epstein has filed papers to run for the Second District seat on the Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors. Thus far, she is the only candidate to formally enter the race.
Goleta Union School District board member Susan Epstein has filed papers to run for the Second District seat on the Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors. Thus far, she is the only candidate to formally enter the race. (Contributed photo)
By Joshua Molina, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @JECMolina | January 3, 2018 | 9:01 p.m.

Goleta Union School District board member Susan Epstein has filed papers to run for Second District Santa Barbara County Supervisor.

“I’ve worked in this community for 18 years and raised my family here,” Epstein said. “I’m deeply concerned about our county’s current challenges – fiscal stability, public safety and public health, and protecting our quality of life and our environment in the face of drought, wildfires, and other new problems.”

Epstein said people have asked her to run for the seat for years. Current supervisor Janet Wolf has decided not to run again after serving 12 years.

“I believe we need better listening and better cooperation across our region,” Epstein said. “I have a history of doing this – whether it was advocating for the first strategic plan in our school district, and seeing the strong results, or bringing senior-serving organizations and businesses together with senior citizens to form work groups to better serve their needs.”

Epstein earned a bachelor of science degree in computer science at Stanford University, and then graduated from the University of Chicago Law School. She has lived in the unincorporated area of the Goleta Valley for 18 years, raising her two children.

She is midway through her fourth 4-year term on the school board.

“I will protect the unique character of our neighborhoods and precious agricultural lands,” Epstein said. “I will champion regional approaches to addressing critical issues like public health and safety, mental health and homelessness, the need for workforce housing, the ongoing drought and improving water and energy efficiency, and a transition to reliable renewable energy.”

In a prepared statement, former city of Goleta councilmember and mayor Margaret Connell said: “Susan’s work on the Goleta school board and throughout the community demonstrates her knowledge of the key issues facing our community, and her ability to take on tough issues and get results.”

Epstein has already earned the endorsements of state Senator Hannah-Beth Jackson, former supervisors Doreen Farr, Susan Rose, and Gail Marshall, Goleta city councilmen Kyle Richards and Stuart Kasdin, Santa Barbara City Councilwoman-elect Kristen Sneddon, retired long-time County Schools Superintendent Bill Cirone and retired county Auditor-Controller Bob Geis.

“I am grateful for the encouragement from our community and the many donors who contributed to my campaign in its first weeks,” Epstein said. “This early support puts me in a good position to carry out my campaign plan to victory."

Epstein is the only person to have declared her candidacy for the spot in the June 5 California primary election.

Noozhawk staff writer Joshua Molina can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

