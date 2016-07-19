Thursday, April 5 , 2018, 1:32 am | Fog/Mist 55º

 
 
 
 

Susan Epstein Files for Re-election to Goleta School Board

By Susan Epstein for the Goleta School District Board | July 19, 2016 | 1:10 p.m.
Susan Epstein Click to view larger
Susan Epstein (Courtesy photo)

Goleta School Board President Susan Epstein has filed documents with Santa Barbara County Elections to run for re-election.

“I’m proud of our district,” Epstein said. “We have reduced class sizes, expanded technology, music, art, fitness and science programs, and raised test scores dramatically. With strong fiscal management, we are able to do more for our students. The district returned $1.5 million to taxpayers in 2013 through refinancing a 1996 bond.   

For her efforts to improve the school district’s environmental footprint, Epstein was elected in 2013 as the Cox Environmental Hero.

“I spearheaded our switch to locally grown produce and cooked-from-scratch entrees in school meals and led the effort to eliminate pesticides in 120 acres of playing fields,” she said.

Epstein graduated from Stanford University, where she studied computer science, and she has a law degree from University of Chicago Law School.

“Teaching government and journalism in a public high school provided me with a deeper understanding of the classroom needs of students and teachers,” she said.

Epstein has served as executive director of a number of nonprofit organizations and also works as a management consultant.

As the founding director of the nonprofit initiative Santa Barbara Village, Epstein formed partnerships with local agencies and businesses to help seniors stay in their homes as long as possible.

Her re-election bid has already garnered considerable support.

“I am honored that all my colleagues on the Goleta School Board and the Santa Barbara School Board have endorsed my re-election,” Epstein said. “It’s been a pleasure to serve you and your children. There is still important work to be done, and I would like to serve our community and the families in our school district for another four years.”

Epstein added, “Please join me in continuing to work for excellence in our schools.”

The Goleta Union School District includes nine elementary schools and four preschools. Epstein has two children in local public schools.

For more information and a listing of supporters, visit www.susanepstein.com.

Susan Epstein is the incumbent president of the Goleta School District Board.

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 