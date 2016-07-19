Susan Epstein Files for Re-election to Goleta School Board

Goleta School Board President Susan Epstein has filed documents with Santa Barbara County Elections to run for re-election.

“I’m proud of our district,” Epstein said. “We have reduced class sizes, expanded technology, music, art, fitness and science programs, and raised test scores dramatically. With strong fiscal management, we are able to do more for our students. The district returned $1.5 million to taxpayers in 2013 through refinancing a 1996 bond.

For her efforts to improve the school district’s environmental footprint, Epstein was elected in 2013 as the Cox Environmental Hero.

“I spearheaded our switch to locally grown produce and cooked-from-scratch entrees in school meals and led the effort to eliminate pesticides in 120 acres of playing fields,” she said.

Epstein graduated from Stanford University, where she studied computer science, and she has a law degree from University of Chicago Law School.

“Teaching government and journalism in a public high school provided me with a deeper understanding of the classroom needs of students and teachers,” she said.

Epstein has served as executive director of a number of nonprofit organizations and also works as a management consultant.

As the founding director of the nonprofit initiative Santa Barbara Village, Epstein formed partnerships with local agencies and businesses to help seniors stay in their homes as long as possible.

Her re-election bid has already garnered considerable support.

“I am honored that all my colleagues on the Goleta School Board and the Santa Barbara School Board have endorsed my re-election,” Epstein said. “It’s been a pleasure to serve you and your children. There is still important work to be done, and I would like to serve our community and the families in our school district for another four years.”

Epstein added, “Please join me in continuing to work for excellence in our schools.”

The Goleta Union School District includes nine elementary schools and four preschools. Epstein has two children in local public schools.

For more information and a listing of supporters, visit www.susanepstein.com.

— Susan Epstein is the incumbent president of the Goleta School District Board.