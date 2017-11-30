Susan Epstein Pulls Papers to Run for Second District Santa Barbara County Supervisor

Goleta School Board member Susan Epstein is the first candidate to signal a run for the Second District seat on the Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors.

She filed intent-to-run papers with the county elections office on Nov. 20.

Epstein was re-elected to the Goleta Union School District Board of Education in 2016.

She could face a challenge from fellow Democrat Gregg Hart for the seat being vacated by Janet Wolf, who has decided not to run for a fourth term.

Hart has not said whether he will run for the seat, although political insiders believe the Santa Barbara city councilman would be a viable contender.

The contest is likely to feature multiple viable candidates, since an open spot on the supervisors is rare.

It's been nearly 12 years since there was a wide open seat in the Second District.

Wolf defeated Das Williams, Dan Secord and Joe Guzzardi to win the seat vacated by Susan Rose.

Several other county contests are on the June 5 primary ballot as well.

Steve Lavagnino has filed intent-to-run papers to remain Fifth District county supervisor.

Theodore Fallati has pulled papers to run again for auditor-controller.

Joe Holland is running for re-election as county clerk, recorder and assessor. He'll face a challenge from Solvang resident Donald Ofiaeli.

Goleta resident Susan Salcido plans to run for Santa Barbara County superintendent of schools. She was appointed to the spot in July after the retirement of Bill Cirone.

Harry Hagen has filed intent-to-run papers to run for re-election as county tax collector and treasurer.

District Attorney Joyce Dudley plans to run for re-election, and Sheriff Bill Brown also pulled papers to run again

