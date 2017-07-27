Tuesday, April 17 , 2018, 12:42 am | Fair 50º

 
 
 
 

Susan Estrich: Donald Trump Is the Whiner in Chief

By Susan Estrich | July 27, 2017 | 4:00 p.m.

One thing you can say for this president: You know what he is thinking, even at 6:12 a.m. on a Tuesday.

He is not thinking about health care for his supporters, many of whom would lose all access if he had his way. He is not thinking about the threat of terrorism. He is not thinking about you.

He is thinking about the one and only subject he thinks of constantly: himself as a victim.

The luckiest man on the globe is a pathological narcissist. He just can't stop himself. Whine, whine, whine.

If one of your kids behaved that way, you'd tell them to contain it, that not every thought that came into his or her head was worth sharing with the whole carpool, much less with the whole world.

But no one can get that through to our whiner in chief.

Over the weekend, he was complaining that Republicans are terrible at supporting their president. Come again? Last time I checked, the biggest problem Republicans face, looking toward the midterms, is not that they have supported the president too little but that they've supported him too much.

On Tuesday morning, with the Senate poised to vote on health care, Trump tweeted: "Attorney General Jeff Sessions has taken a VERY weak position on Hillary Clinton crimes (where are E-mails & DNC server) & Intel leakers!"

This followed his whining about the attorney general during what was supposed to be a meet-and-greet that he initiated with The New York Times (a publication that he's repeatedly called "fake"); along with his whining about how his son released all the emails about his meeting with Putin's people, whereas Hillary Clinton never released her emails.

Enough already. Clinton did not violate the law.

She also did not win the election, in part because James Comey had the audacity to announce that he was reviewing more emails, while the Obama administration, knowing full well about the Russians' connection to Trump, did not want to release that information lest they be accused of trying to influence the election.

The Russians had no such qualms.

The DNC server? Who cares about the DNC server? And for that matter, who cares about Clinton's emails?

Not one of them involves a secret meeting with Putin's agents about how to undermine the election. Not one of them involves Chelsea Clinton telling the Russian government that she would "love it" if they helped her trash Donald Trump.

President Trump, Hillary didn't go to the Russians for help. Your son, son-in-law and campaign chairman did. It is not the attorney general's fault, or Clinton's fault, or Sessions' fault.  

If voters only knew then what we know now, Trump wouldn't be sitting where he is. And instead of counting his lucky stars, he complains. Is that how you get to be rich and powerful? Is that how you act when you're rich and powerful?

Clearly, the attorney general is on his way out.

Trump is looking for any excuse in the book, when we all know the truth: that he expected his attorney general to protect him and his family from the consequences of their own treachery and to keep the Robert Muellers of the world out of his way so they could get away with all the improper contacts they had.

The president doesn't care about ethical niceties. He's above the law — remember?

So of course Trump wants to get rid of an attorney general who rightfully recused himself and find one who will fire Mueller. If Mueller is pushed out, he won't be the only one to leave.

A crisis is coming. And when it does, Donald Trump will really have something to whine about.

Susan Estrich is a best-selling author, the Robert Kingsley Professor of Law and Political Science at the USC Law Center and was campaign manager for 1988 Democratic presidential nominee Michael Dukakis. Click here to contact her or click here to read previous columns. The opinions expressed are her own.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 