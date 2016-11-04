Susan Estrich: Abedin’s Emails Pale in Comparison

Huma Abedin has served Secretary Hillary Clinton loyally for her entire adult life. As far as I can tell, she has made one major mistake — a mistake she shares in common with half the population (and which we can't say too much about, since it produced a beautiful baby, who I am sure she adores).

She married the wrong person.

Donald Trump does that all the time.

Having married the wrong person, she finally separated from him, cameras watching.

By the way, what kind of a meathead has documentary filmmakers literally following his family around to document his comeback race for mayor while he is still sending inappropriate pictures of himself like a badly behaved preteen (or a very sick and perverted former member of Congress)? Anthony Weiner.

So how did Abedin's emails end up on his laptop?

Of this I am certain: She didn't put them there. Maybe he did. Maybe they came from the cloud. Pick a conspiracy theory of your choice — left or right.

But of this much I am also sure: If none of the millions of emails examined thus far evidenced a crime, then none of these will either.

As anyone who has ever been mired in email searches knows, you rarely find one copy of an email; you find dozens, from the original recipients to the "reply all's" to the "forward all's" to the next set of "reply all's," until you have 17 copies of the same meaningless email.

What are the chances that somewhere in Abedin's pile is a mash note from Vladimir Putin? I'd say less than the chances that Donald Trump's taxes — which won't be fully released until after the election — contain loopholes to which he is not entitled.

So why is everyone screaming bloody murder about Abedin's emails — going so far as to suggest that this young woman could cost Clinton the election — even as they give Trump a license to lie and steal with his tax returns?

I don't get it. These are Abedin's emails on Weiner's computer.

Have we literally gone so stark raving mad that we are willing to elect the most unqualified man ever to be nominated for president, just because emails have been found on the computer of his opponent's "body woman's" estranged pervert husband — emails that have not been identified as incriminating in any way?

No one would believe me if I made this up, because they wouldn't imagine any country, let alone the most powerful nation on earth, doing anything quite that stupid for quite such a stupid reason.

No, no one would believe that this nation would put nuclear weapons literally 4 minutes from the finger of a man with no discipline and the attention span of a gnat.

Could we all please grow up for a minute?

Could we turn off the screaming TVs and radios and have a moment of silence for our country and our democracy, say a pledge of allegiance to the nation for which it stands, and not fall prey to the worst kind of hysteria I have seen in my lifetime?

Over poor Huma Abedin. This woman does not deserve this, and neither do we.

— Susan Estrich is a best-selling author, the Robert Kingsley Professor of Law and Political Science at the USC Law Center and was campaign manager for 1988 Democratic presidential nominee Michael Dukakis. The opinions expressed are her own.