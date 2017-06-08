Susan Estrich: The Client in Chief

The president is angry at his attorney general. The attorney general is reportedly ready to go. And this time, even Kellyanne Conway's husband is telling the president he is wrong.

Clients.

Every law student interviewing at every law firm in America asks the same silly question: Will I have client contact?

We all give the same answer: "As much as you want," we dutifully say, although that is not necessarily true — if only it were. Clients generally take their complaints to the top.

I'm not talking about my clients here, of course. I count among my closest friends some of my clients and former clients. But none of them are named Donald Trump.

Trump, as president, is a terrible client. That is, as it turns out, the most charitable view of this week's events.

Just how terrible a client Trump is was on display on Monday, when he attacked his own Justice Department's handling of the travel ban, accusing them of submitting a weak "watered down, politically correct version" of his travel ban, instead of the tougher one that had been roundly found unconstitutional — all this in tweets, of course, which his lawyers no doubt did not get to review.

If they had, they would have said (if not tweeted) essentially what George Conway did. Don't. Say. Anything.

The Justice Department is seeking review of the travel ban in the Supreme Court. As George Conway pointed out, the president's attack on the Justice Department "certainly won't help" convince the Supreme Court to exercise its discretion to take the case and reverse the decision.

Conway, no doubt responding to criticism of his first tweet, went on to tweet that "every sensible lawyer" in the White House counsel's office and "every political appointee" at the Justice Department would agree with him.

Absolutely. Trump is a terrible client. He is undermining his own cause. About that, I would lose no sleep. Some clients are hard to control.

He is also undermining his own Justice Department, and calling into question his respect for the rule of law. That keeps me awake a little longer.

President Trump is reportedly furious at Attorney General Jeff Sessions for recusing himself from the Russian-meddling investigation, even though Sessions would be lunch meat if he tried to run the investigation when he himself had met with Russian ambassador Sergey Kislyak twice last year — and failed to disclose it to the Senate or to background investigators.

That Trump doesn't understand this and has been fuming about it for months is almost as shocking as his counterproductive tweets. But it's not surprising from a man who would tell the director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation to drop an investigation.

(In fact, Trump made former FBI Director James Comey so uncomfortable that Comey reportedly complained to Sessions that he didn't want to be in a room alone with the president.)

Nor is it surprising when you consider that this is a president who would tell the Russians that the former director of the FBI is a "nut case."

There was a reason John Kennedy picked his brother to be attorney general. It's the one cabinet position that can ultimately cost you your job. Frustration is hardly novel. But I can't think of another instance of a president so visibly undercutting his attorney general and his Justice Department.

Unless, that is, you go back to the Saturday night when Richard Nixon asked his attorney general, Elliot Richardson, to fire the Watergate special prosecutor, Archibald Cox.

Neither Richardson nor his deputy would comply; by the end of the night, the attorney general, the deputy attorney general and the special prosecutor were all gone.

Not too long after, so was the president.

Trump is not there. Yet.

— Susan Estrich is a best-selling author, the Robert Kingsley Professor of Law and Political Science at the USC Law Center and was campaign manager for 1988 Democratic presidential nominee Michael Dukakis. Click here to contact her or click here to read previous columns. The opinions expressed are her own.