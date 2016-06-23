Susan Estrich: The Risk Factor Named Donald Trump

The red phone is ringing. Donald Trump is doing something with his former-centerfold wife. It rings again. He picks up. “What?” he shouts with characteristic annoyance.

Feeling reassured?

If Republican leaders are having a hard time getting their heads around the idea that their ticket will be headed by a man who has brazenly insulted almost everyone in America, imagine how that makes voters feel. The “Republicans for Hillary” bandwagon is about to form, if it hasn’t already.

Donald Trump is many things to many people, but the one thing he surely is to almost everyone is a risk. Even his supporters get stuck when pushed on what he will actually do, and generally end up with one of those “how could it be worse” shrugs.

If you’re old enough to have been paying bills in 2008, you can be certain it could be worse.

For all his notoriety, Donald Trump remains, as a potential president, pretty much a mystery.

Will he tell off-color jokes in a State of the Union address? Will he call reporters who ask him tough questions “beautiful” (as he did to a reporter) or ugly (as he did with Carly Fiorina)? Will press conferences be allowed during the family hour on television? Will the man listen to anyone about anything? Will he actually have the discipline and determination to listen and learn, rather than playing the know-it-all buffoon?

These are not just questions for Republican leaders, but for all Americans.

Lee Atwater, the first President Bush’s ruthless and brilliant campaign manager, used to say that Americans put the people they can imagine as president in a little boat, and if you never make it to the little boat, you can’t win.

It’s not about ideology so much as it is competence and trust. It’s about not being a risk.

So the first thing you do if you’re running against someone who is not already in the little boat is to convince voters that this guy they think they like is actually someone they don’t even know, who doesn’t really know them, or understand their problems, who is, in short, a risk.

If you didn’t know what you were seeing right now, it’s a campaign about the other candidate being a risk, and I’ve never seen an easier one.

Hillary Clinton herself kicked it off by shining the light on his finances, and I don’t mean the fact that he goes into the general election with about 95 percent less than she does (the Republican National Committee has been raising plenty of money; that won’t decide it).

No, I mean the fact that he made money in project after project in which investors and others lost — sometimes everything.

I wouldn’t call that leadership. I wouldn’t call that integrity. I’d call it Trump.

Educating Americans about the difference between Trump’s name being on the building and his actually having raised the money and paid the workers and built the property has to be step one.

Trump’s name means that Trump is getting paid, not that his investors made a dime or even that he had anything to do with the building.

He’s a brand, a creation of marketing and reality television.

Not to mention the question of whether Trump’s knowledge of foreign policy is encompassed by his buying Miss Universe.

That’s also not to mention Trump’s problem with women. What’s with him? He is a thrice-married 70-year-old in the middle of a presidential campaign, and he seems obsessed with the way women look and how they react to him.

I know. You’re thinking, “Bill Clinton,” but it’s entirely different.

Bill Clinton likes women. He would never call a woman ugly, as Trump did one of his opponents. He would not tolerate a staff member beating up a female reporter.

Does Trump not like women? Or does he just not see them as equals? Well, after all, who does Trump see as an equal?

The assault on prospective President Trump has just begun. With him, the worst of the wounds are likely to be self-inflicted.

— Susan Estrich is a best-selling author, the Robert Kingsley Professor of Law and Political Science at the USC Law Center and was campaign manager for 1988 Democratic presidential nominee Michael Dukakis. The opinions expressed are her own.