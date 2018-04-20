Friday, July 13 , 2018, 7:27 pm | Fair 70º

 
 
 
 

Susan Estrich: The Woman Who Landed the Plane

By Susan Estrich | April 20, 2018 | 11:31 a.m.

For years, people such as myself have been arguing that gender discrimination doesn't just hurt women: It hurts all of us, our economy, our efficiency, and, yes, even our safety.

The stories about the obstacles that Tammie Jo Shults, the now-famous pilot of Southwest Flight 1380, faced in her quest to become a pilot are more than a testament to her tenacity. 

The obstacles she faced are not so different from the obstacles women continue to face in predominantly male occupations — whether as fighter pilots or firefighters. It's the old stereotypes about men being better at such things that have kept the doors shut and the ceiling far too low. 

Whenever I hear a woman's voice come through the plane intercom saying that she's the captain and giving our estimated landing time, I can't help but smile.

Sure, I'm happy to see women breaking glass ceilings and finding ways around concrete walls. But it's more than that. Women such as Tammie Jo Shults had to be better than the men they were working with, competing against, trying to prove themselves to, or they would not get command of the plane.

I feel safe with a woman up front. 

And what about the other women, those who might have been almost as (or just as) capable as Shults, but lacked her fortitude, or her determination, or maybe a bit of luck along the way?

When you eliminate 50 percent of the population, or close to it, from your pool — whether it is a pool of would-be pilots or engineers — or when 50 percent of the population, or close to it, believe they won't have a fair chance or won't be welcome, you don't get a better pool of applicants.

You get a smaller pool. You eliminate people who actually are more skilled, more adept, have more potential, than those who remain.

There is nothing about flying a plane that is inherently male, nothing about being a man that makes you better at the technical side, better in a crisis, better as the leader of the team.

Tammie Jo Shults, her co-pilot and the flight attendants who worked in that terrifying cabin prove what a difference a great team can make. And a woman was leading that team, commanding that plane, with the lives of the passengers and crew in her hands.

She did not panic. She was steely calm. 

Can we finally get rid of the stereotype that men are better at handling a crisis than women; better at making the life-and-death decisions; better at facing down the prospect of imminent death? 

Can we finally stop with the theories about how men's brains make them better scientists than women, better engineers than women, better drivers, better pilots and leaders?

Some men are better at such things than other men. And some women are better than any of the boys. Ability can only be measured individually.

When instead of treating individuals as individuals we judge then according to their sex — or their sexual orientation, or their race or religion or any other irrelevant and suspect classification — we lose great people, better people. 

Tammie Jo Shults reportedly concluded that she would have a much better chance of flying a plane if she joined the Navy as opposed to the Air Force. Obviously, it was the Air Force's loss. But what if the Navy had been no different?

How many amazing women doing amazing things will it take before we finally can say, "Wow, what an amazing pilot! And, oh yes, she happens to be a woman, but that's not surprising, because of course women are pilots — great pilots, great engineers."

Someday, when half the pilots and engineers and CEOs are women, it won't be surprising.

We have a long way to go. But thanks to the courage and skill and determination of one woman, we may be a little bit closer today.

Susan Estrich is a best-selling author, the Robert Kingsley Professor of Law and Political Science at the USC Law Center and was campaign manager for 1988 Democratic presidential nominee Michael Dukakis. Click here to contact her or click here to read previous columns. The opinions expressed are her own.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through Stripe below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments and a mailing address for checks.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover
One click only, please!

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 