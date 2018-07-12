Thursday, July 12 , 2018, 11:52 pm | Fair 64º

 
 
 
 

Susan Estrich: This Is What Happens When You Lose an Election

By Susan Estrich | July 12, 2018 | 10:16 p.m.

This is what happens when you lose an election. You get Justice Neil Gorsuch instead of the wonderful Merrick Garland, who President Barack Obama nominated before Democrats lost in 2016.

And you get Judge Brett Kavanaugh, who is not on any Democrat's list. 

This court will shape my children's lives. The alternative — a Supreme Court shaped by Hillary Clinton — would have been so different. Why didn't all the people who are upset now see it then, before the election?

Every four years, Democrats try to get voters to focus on the Supreme Court as a voting issue. We've had old justices on the verge of retirement for decades, and Roe v. Wade has been hanging by a thread since it was decided.

And yet those two facts combined have rarely produced votes for the Democrats, even though the polls show that the country does not want to turn back the clock by overturning Roe.

The reason for this political failure — and it is that — is largely our own successes. Roe has not been overruled. It has just been nitpicked half to death, and the half has been disproportionately borne by the disenfranchised.

No, the Supreme Court has not overruled Roe. But it has upheld state regulations — requiring abortions to be performed in hospitals, limiting which health care providers can perform them — that make abortion more expensive and less accessible for those who are most vulnerable: for poor women (no funding even if the procedure is medically necessary); for young women (who may need to get parental consent or a court order); for any woman who cannot afford to take two days off work or travel great distances or pay double.

For these women, Roe v. Wade is an elusive promise. Too bad so many of them don't vote, and those who do tend to live in very red states. 

And I won't say that it is too bad that we have eased access for the majority who do vote, including educated women in more urban areas and even underage college students. That is a great triumph. But it has forestalled a revolution that seems long overdue. 

When I tell my students my stories about lying to doctors, about buses to New York, about contraception being illegal, they think I am even older than I am.

Then I give them articles about drugstores that won't dispense medicines that will induce a miscarriage, and they have to decide if it could happen to them. 

Ideally, the confirmation hearings will be for them. Ideally, the hearings are the opportunity for the Democrats to make clear the consequence of the choices we make at the ballot box for our liberty and freedom.

I say ideally because the last nominee to tell it like it is, in terms of his beliefs, was Judge Robert Bork. The result was that he was not confirmed.

There are countless decisions that might have come out differently if he had been. 

Since Bork was, as his supporters decry, "borked" by ideological opposition (and by his own insistence on actually answering the questions), nominees have learned the BS — hold on now! — of balls and strikes.

That's what we do, one nominee after another will say, we call the balls and strikes. We don't make the law; we don't throw the pitch; we don't play on one team or another. We're the umps.

And I'm the queen of England.

No sophisticated student of the law on either side of the ideological spectrum actually believes that. It is precisely because the Constitution is a "living" document (a nice way of saying an evolving one), and because the life of the law, as Oliver Wendell Holmes said, is not logic but experience, that we fight about nominees. 

That doesn't mean that every decision a court makes is a political exercise. That is a mistake law students, eyes suddenly open to the subjectivity of law, sometimes make.

Lots of cases are utterly predictable and nonpolitical, application of settled law and policy. But those cases almost never get to the Supreme Court.

It is still possible that a justice will surprise us, like we were surprised by former Klansman Hugo Black, who turned out to be the voice of civil liberties; or Republican appointee John Paul Stevens, who was opposed by NOW but turned out to be an outspoken voice for equality and inclusion.

But that is not what the people who selected Judge Kavanaugh are counting on. Nor should those who oppose him.

Susan Estrich is a best-selling author, the Robert Kingsley Professor of Law and Political Science at the USC Law Center and was campaign manager for 1988 Democratic presidential nominee Michael Dukakis. Click here to contact her or click here to read previous columns. The opinions expressed are her own.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through Stripe below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments and a mailing address for checks.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover
One click only, please!

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 