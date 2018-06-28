Susan Estrich: What a Divided Party Can Do

The Red Hen reminded me.

"Don't tell anyone you work for Carter," the volunteer who met me at the Florida airport whispered to me.

I'm sure I looked shocked. Carter was Jimmy Carter. At the time, he was the Democratic candidate for president of the United States.

I had been working for him for one day at that point, but still. Generally, that's not the sort of thing you hide.

"I was with you in the primaries," she added.

Not literally, of course. I had never set foot in Florida in the primaries. I was sent to New Jersey, where I had wowed rabbis, handed out envelopes of cash and made lifelong friends; or to be out talking to lawyers, as the about-to-be general counsel to the Senate Judiciary Committee. (Ron Brown would be chief counsel, we had it all worked out; after all, I had been out of law school three years!)

"Too bad about Mike Ford's aunt in Cambridge," she said, and now she had my undivided attention.

Mike Ford, may he rest in peace, was one of the great organizers of his and my time. He discovered Jerry Springer and almost made him governor. He had run Ted Kennedy's primary campaign and now was supposed to be running Election Day in Florida.

The state was still bitterly divided between the Kennedy and Carter people. The Kennedy people down-ticket didn't trust the Carter people to care about anything except the presidential race. So it had to be a Kennedy person.

Thus, Ford. But Ford couldn't make it, because of his "aunt in Cambridge." Except for one thing. Mike Ford didn't have an aunt in Cambridge. He had a girlfriend in my hometown, and this place must be a disaster.

And that's how I came to manage thousands of volunteers responsible for arranging buses and cars and ambulances (try convincing a college student to walk to the corner on a nice day, by contrast) to take tens of thousands of voters to the polls in the state with the oldest population in the nation (then, anyway).

It wasn't so different from New Jersey. I organized dozens of storefronts in fewer days than that, every one of them "manned" by an eligible gentleman in his 70s, catered with bagels and cream cheese every day, staffed with dozens of women who reminded me of my mother and my grandmother, may they rest in peace, at their best.

"How did you find so many eligible men?" my mother always wanted to know.

I told everyone I worked for Kennedy. Half of them didn't know which one, but it was good enough.

Of course, I could run and hide. ("Jimmy who?")

Sarah Huckabee Sanders can do neither. She deserves to be treated civilly. This should not be hard.

It is no more than I asked in 1992 when a new breed of Republican activists accosted me at the baggage claim in Houston, on the eve of the Republican convention, and called me a "baby killer."

Baby killer? I had checked my bag because I was pregnant. My Republican friends (we used to have them; it was very common) told me to wear a baseball hat and sunglasses afterward. They were more upset about it than I was.

The scary part about the Red Hen outcry is that the sharpest division and the loudest noise is coming from the fights between people who would normally call themselves liberals and people who think Bernie Sanders is liberal (or maybe not liberal enough).

It is as chilly as 1980 was. It spills over with all kinds of resentment about everything that went wrong in 2016.

This is not Joe Biden's Democratic Party, at least not the party of early primaries and the endless ground game.

This is the party where commitment matters, not electability; the party that still plays by rules written by aging liberals such as myself, who once dreamed of electing insurgents to the White House, only to spend much of our youth arranging rides for people to go to the polls and cast their ballots for people named Reagan and Bush.

