Susan Miles Gulbransen: Three Women Give Santa Barbara a Library

The next time you walk into our Central Public Library, you might silently thank three women who started Santa Barbara on a long path of readership that led to our library today on the corner of Anapamu and Anacapa streets. How could one woman followed by another do that?

The first woman, Sarah Plummer, received her education at Female College of Worcester in Massachusetts in the early 1860s. She then taught art in New York City where she became ill with pneumonia. A friend told her about Santa Barbara’s climate as a good recovery environment.

After a long train ride across country, she arrived in 1869. Known for taking long walks, Plummer was soon fascinated with Santa Barbara wild flowers and botany. As a result she became a self-taught botanist.

Later her artistic talent combined with love of nature evolved into a career as a botanical illustrator and official artist for the California State Board of Forestry.

During her second year in town, Plummer was thrown from a horse carriage in the hills of Montecito. While recovering, she wanted to read to get her through but found that Santa Barbara had few books available. No library, not even a book store.

Thirty years earlier, Henry Richard Dana had written about the short supply in Two Years Before the Mast: "Such a dearth was there of these latter articles [books], that anything, even a little child’s storybook, or the half of a shipping calendar, seemed a treasure."

Local readers at the time were either priests or wealthier citizens. Available books tended to fall into two categories: written in Spanish only or law books.

Plummer appealed to a friend back East to help her, stating Santa Barbara’s critical need for a public library.

In those days most libraries were "lending libraries," ones that charged a small fee to rent the book. At the time all this was happening, philanthropist Andrew Carnegie began to change American reading habits by supporting the creation of more than 2,000 free public libraries.

When Plummer's friend sent her 200 books plus the 200 more she collected on her own, she opened her first library in March 1871 located in a jewelry shop on State between Cota and Ortega streets. Her "Lending Library and Stationery Depot" included books of fiction, the classics and nonfiction.

Membership was $5 or 10 cents to borrow a book. She also sold a variety of art and music supplies as well as gifts and greeting cards highlighted by a growing trend of sending Valentine’s cards.

Plummer also held community events like art exhibits and lectures in her part of the shop. Two years later in 1873 a local citizens' meeting held there formed the Santa Barbara Library Association.

Where were the men in this saga? The first was Col. W.W. Hollister who stepped up a year later to purchase her collection, then numbering 1,500 books, for $500.

He in turn donated them to the local chapter of the Independent Order of Odd Fellows (IOOF) for whom he had constructed a building at State and Haley streets. They designated the top, third floor as the public library.

About this time, Plummer joined the Santa Barbara Natural History Society. There she met botanist John Gill Lemmon known for his study of Sierra Nevada plant life. They fell in love and were married in 1880. The newlyweds soon left to live in Oakland but never stopped visiting Santa Barbara.

The new library, meanwhile, carried on, although it became too expensive for the IOOF to maintain. Along came the second important woman,

Mrs. M.M. Childs, wife of a IOOF member. She had volunteered as librarian from the beginning with a passion for what she did. When the IOOF wanted to close the library, she picked up the problem.

Keep in mind that in this day, few women worked as librarians. At the Centennial Exposition in Philadelphia in 1876, more than 100 librarians met to begin the American Library Association. Of those, 90 were men and 13 women.

Childs realized that the library she and Plummer had worked so hard to create and operate faced failure. What’s a girl to do? She began a campaign to save it. A local paper at the time, El Barbareno, quoted her referring to the geographical isolation of Santa Barbara:

“We Barbarenos are out of the world and must do something to make life endurable; home is here, and property not very saleable. As we must stay here, we must make an effort to make life on its intellectual side agreeable."

The next step was to have the library deeded to the city and supported by taxes. Much like today, those taxes did not cover the costs for a growing public library so Childs turned to private donations.

Up stepped Mary Ashley and her husband, a physician, from New England, who had arrived in Santa Barbara the same year as Sarah Plummer in 1869. When Mary Ashley's husband died in 1876, she took on two projects: keep the library going and create Cottage Hospital.

Ashley set up a "Save the Library" campaign by reaching out to members throughout the community including several generous Montecito donors. In 1872 Santa Barbara Mayor Peter J. Barber declared it the "first free Public Library" in the area.

The library during this time occupied three venues before finding home in its current location on Anapamu Street.

One of the moves in 1892 was from the corner of Carrillo and State streets to half-a-block away at 14 E. Carrillo St. Volunteers took three days move the more than 10,000 books to the new store front.

Walker Tompkins in his history of Santa Barbara book, The Yankee Barbarenos, wrote that the books were re-shelved "according to the new-fangled Dewey Decimal System."

Andrew Carnegie's $50,000 grant in 1915 made possible the current location built in 1917.

On a final note, Sarah Plummer is remembered for more than her efforts to start a community library. Whenever you look into your garden in spring and early summer, or hike up in our hills, you can thank Plummer for urging the state Legislature in 1903 to designate the California Poppy as our state flower.

That little flower adds a charming brightness to the natural beauty of our area as does the library with its wealth of reading material and community activities.

Acknowledgements to Michael Redmon (librarian for Santa Barbara Historical Museum and columnist History 101 in the Independent), Walker Tompkins and Michelle Gibney for providing resources on the life of Sarah Plummer and our Public Library.



— Noozhawk columnist Susan Miles Gulbransen — a Santa Barbara native, writer and book reviewer — teaches writing at the Santa Barbara Writers Conference and through the Santa Barbara City College Continuing Education Division. Click here to read previous columns. The opinions expressed are her own.