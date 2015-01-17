Susan Miles Gulbransen: Why Santa Barbara Needs the Children’s Library Project

What is the richest resource available to all readers no matter their income? Books from the public library. All you need is a library card, easily obtained, and the world will literally open to you page by page.

I have no recollection of when I got my first library card so maybe I was born with it. What I do remember is my mother’s weekly ritual of taking my brother, Brad, and me downtown to the library. We would walk into the main entrance under the intricate carvings in the arch above the original front door on East Anapamu Street. Those colorful carvings still enchant me.

Inside, Mom would leave us in the children’s section to browse for three books. When she came back, she had her three books and we had ours.

On the days my dad needed the car, we walked from our rental house on Orella Street up to Alamar Avenue and De la Vina Street where the bookmobile parked. That bus, like a miniature library, captivated me with thousands of worlds inside those books. Heading for home meant a mental battle to decide which book to read first. Yes, count me as one of those kids with a book and flashlight under the covers. There always seemed to be just one more chapter or book to finish before falling asleep.

Would I wish the same for children today? You betcha. All studies point to a common thread: kids who read books do better in school and get better jobs. I believe it true but only if they have books as a resource while growing up.

The Santa Barbara Public Library has forever made books available to kids but in the last few years the children’s space has been more like a dark, jammed, crammed cave, not a place conducive to quiet reading or getting lost in a book. If you were to walk into the children’s section on any Saturday morning or after school, you would see how the noisy 1,500 square feet of space cannot handle kids, parents and babies in strollers. It does not even offer parents much room to sit and read with their child.

Later this summer all that will change, big time. Soon children will head downstairs to an area covering 6,000 square feet — light, airy with nooks and crannies to curl up and read. A section devoted to computers and technology will make the Children’s Library Project a 21st century library. The performance area will allow readings, puppet shows, music and whatever delights children.

It will be a space where kids can go to discover that magical world of books and stories. Perhaps those children can grow up and look back on the library as a special, important place in their lives, much as I and so many other Santa Barbarans do.

Why should we support all this? After all, schools have libraries. Our town has a load of great bookstores. True, but schools rarely have qualified librarians anymore and limited book inventories, thanks to cut backs about 10 years ago. Books in stores cost money, albeit money well spent.

The public library offers several badly needed solutions and great experiences for children to discover our world and the world within themselves.

Library director Irene Macias, staff and volunteers hosted a groundbreaking reception on Jan. 9 for the new work to begin. More than 150 people attended, with a good representation of Santa Barbara leadership. I asked several of them just why they are supporting this project. Here are some of the answers:

» Barbara Hauter Woodward, with her husband, Taylor Woodward: “We’re here in honor of my son who died at age 32 years. He was a great reader and English teacher.”

» Deborah Branch Geremia, parent and grandparent: “I think it’s important to have as many opportunities to get kids started learning to enjoy reading.”

» Kate Schwab from the Downtown Organization: “When I grew up, the library was a quarter-block away so it was simple for me to stop by. I hope this library is as important to local kids as mine was to me.”

» Hap Freund, community volunteer: “The library is a great resource. It’s more than books. We need to bring kids to the library, have it a 21st century center and keep it relevant for today.”

» Mayor Helen Schneider: “Santa Barbara kids deserve a library of this caliber.”

» Kate Kurlas with The Granada Theatre: “This library will be fabulous. Reading was so important when I was growing up. I take my nieces to the library. It’s a place where the community comes together.”

» Martha Townsend, Santa Barbara Public Library Foundation board member: “My first language was Spanish so a neighbor in Whittier took me to get my first library card. She then took me to the library every Tuesday, something that meant a lot to me.”

» Lee Wardlaw, children’s books author: “My first reaction to that question is, Duh! The answer is easy. Reading played a huge part in my life. I read to my son every night. He’s now in college. I want this for all kids, too.” (By the way, her popular Won Ton: A Cat Tale told in Haiku, about a Siamese cat adopted from a shelter will have a sequel in March, Won Ton and Chopsticks. The story is about a dog the family adopts and how sibling rivalry develops.)

» Jim Armstrong, retired city administrator: “I love to read. When I was a kid, my parents had lots of books. I’d wonder what was in them and started reading. To get that love of reading is the best.”

» Peter MacDougall, retired Santa Barbara City College president: “There are few things we can provide as influential as books. It’s too important for the community not to have something like this.”

» Janet Garufis, president and CEO of Montecito Bank & Trust, told the audience “This is overdue for Santa Barbara. It will be a magical place to give children imagination.”

Click here for more information about the Children’s Library Project. The library and community have raised a good portion of the $5.6 million goal but have $1.7 million to go. Click here to make an online donation.

Please consider a donation. Even $25 will push them closer to their goal. If you just happen to have a couple of zeros hanging around, add them to make it $2,500. That would be fine, too.

We may not hear the name William Stafford (1914-1993) much these days, but at one time he was among the top U.S. poets and winner of the National Book Award for Poetry in 1963.

Often compared to Robert Frost, his poetry has a gentle, down-to-earth quality. During World War II, Stafford registered as a conscientious objector. Two years of his time were spent in the Civilian Conservation Corps at Los Prietos Camp in Santa Ynez.

Each year, a group led by Paul Willis, a Westmont College professor and former poet laureate of Santa Barbara, celebrate Stafford and his poetry. The ninth “Remembering William Stafford: A Community Reading” will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 24, at the camp area across the road from Los Prietos Boys Camp, 3900 Paradise Road.

The gathering will feature local poets Hope Slaughter Bryant and Christopher Buckley. Participants are invited to read a poem by Stafford during the event.

Click here for more information.

