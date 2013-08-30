Friday, June 1 , 2018, 10:57 pm | Fair 58º

 
 
 
 

Business

Susan Rogers Joins The Private Bank of Union Bank as Regional Director

By Lauren Taniguchi for Union Bank | August 30, 2013 | 5:28 p.m.

Union Bank, N.A., announced that Susan Rogers has been named a vice president and regional director of trust and estate services at The Private Bank of Union Bank.

Susan Rogers
Rogers is responsible for managing a team of specialists in trust and estate services across the Central Coast, working with wealth management teams in Santa Barbara, Montecito, Monterey and Ventura.

The Private Bank is an exclusive part of Union Bank dedicated to the financial needs of high net worth individuals, non-profit organizations, business owners, corporate executives and professional service firms. The Private Bank is built around teams of wealth management professionals who provide consultative relationships focused on enabling clients to reach their unique goals and build and sustain wealth.

Rogers is based in Santa Barbara and reports to Senior Vice President and Regional Wealth Management Director Leo Hamill.

“Susan’s extensive experience of more than three decades in the financial services industry and her strong ties to the Santa Barbara region are solid assets as we continue to invest and solidify our business in this market,” Hamill said. “We are thrilled to have her back at Union Bank.”

Rogers joined Union Bank following its acquisition of the former Santa Barbara Bank & Trust. Previously, she worked for U.S. Bank as senior vice president and regional director of personal trust, and earlier held leadership positions in trust at Union Bank in San Francisco.

Rogers spent the first eight years of her career as an estate planning and probate paralegal with the law firm of Jenkens & Gilchrist in Dallas, Texas. After moving to Santa Barbara in 1988, she worked as a consultant in the trust field with SBB&T and then as a trust administrator with First Interstate Bank. Rogers then spent seven years with Sanwa Bank California, the last four as the manager of the Santa Barbara trust office. She then served as vice president in trust administration at Northern Trust Bank of California, N.A.

Rogers earned a bachelor of arts degree from Texas Tech University in political science/pre-law, and holds CTFA and Certified Financial Planner designations. She is a graduate of the University of Texas at Arlington’s paralegal certification program and received her certified legal assistant designation in 1986. Rogers is also a graduate of Cannon Trust School.

— Lauren Taniguchi is a communications intern for Union Bank.

