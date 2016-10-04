Susan Secco of Santa Barbara, 1953-2016

Posted on October 4, 2016 | 4:25 p.m.

Source: Lisa Rivas

Susan Secco left this life, but not before deeply touching many people.

She brought care to this community through her years as a nurse, and through the many friendships she nurtured and cherished. The deepest friendship, no doubt, was to Angelo, her loving husband of 42 years.

Susan will always be known as a brave, kind, intelligent and positive person. She was an amazing woman, loving wife and wonderful friend too many.

Susan was born in Placentia and moved to Santa Barbara in 1974 to be with Angelo and support him as he finished school.

They built a life together surrounded by their animals: Sierra, the horse she enjoyed each day, and their dogs, Arrow and Cowboy, all who lived fine and quality lives under Susan and Angelo’s care.

Angelo was attracted to Susan because of her inner and outer beauty and her love of horses. Their love stayed strong, and he continued to love her, her strength, stubbornness and passion.

Susan had an adventurous spirit, and the will behind the spirit to make any expedition a real treat, whether it was horseback riding in and around the Rocky Mountains or touring Italy on a Vespa scooter. She had fun!

Susan was admired and respected by her colleagues and the physicians at Cottage Hospital.

She was a talented and savvy nurse who handled the rigorous days and nights of the emergency room and the busy schedules of an operating room with compassion and thoughtful care.

Susan will be greatly missed. Her ability to teach everyone who came in contact with her about compassion, care and bravery will never be forgotten.

Susan asked, “If anyone asks how I want to be remembered, please say the following about me: My life made a difference.”

Please join in celebrating Susan’s life on Wednesday, Oct. 12, 4:30-7:00 p.m. at the University Club, 1332 Santa Barbara Street.