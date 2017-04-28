Susan Stamper Brown: Dealing with the Damage Left by ‘No Drama Obama’

Every time a picture of America’s Coolest Prez Ever gets posted on social media, the Internet lights up like a Christmas tree. Of late, His Excellency, former President Barack Obama, was caught on camera photographing Michelle while they cruised the South Pacific on a carbon footprint-hogging 450-foot super yacht.

One Instagram click later and, who cares about global warming, or ISIS, or Russia? The picture goes viral ... followers gasp ... tears flow ... and leftists the world over fawn over their American idol.

One guy on social media went so far as to describe Obama as “our step-dad who broke up with our mom America, who still loves us.” Seriously? No wonder people think they need safe spaces these days.

Conveniently, leftists neglect the fact that their idol who trashed the rich for eight years now lives a lifestyle of the rich and famous.

If he isn’t tucked away on a private island in the South Pacific once owned by Marlon Brando or kite surfing in the Virgin Islands with billionaire bud Richard Branson, he’s hanging out with fellow Hollywood BFFs Tom Hanks, Oprah Winfrey and Bruce Springsteen.

Not too bad for a community organizer from Chicago.

How did that happen?

Obama’s followers don’t care how it happened, nor do they care that this adulated man they worship like royalty left in his wake a royal mess, spending more money and creating more debt than all his predecessors combined. Making income redistribution over economic growth his top priority, the economy sputtered his entire presidency. Americans suffered while he played golf.

Add to that, the world is on fire, thanks to poor choices, feeble leadership and awkward appeasements. The worst of which were stashed away like time bombs, set to go off after his exit and upon the next president’s arrival.

Last year, the man whose decisions in Syria helped to create ISIS told us “the world has never been less violent” and “we are living in the most peaceful, prosperous and progressive era in human history.”

On Obama’s watch, the Afghanistan war dragged on and Iraq was in shambles as ISIS expanded. But “the world has never been less violent,” said he whose red line helped to stain the ground in Syria with the blood of a half-million people while ISIS burned Christians in cages.

Meanwhile, a million young Muslim men who should be defending their own countries deluged the West as “refugees” wherein terror attacks now abound.

That Obama believes “this is the most peaceful, prosperous, and progressive era in human history” is the reason why Democrats lost more than 1,000 seats under his watch. It’s also why America painted the Electoral College map red last November.

But he still has his devoted followers.

Those who live to watch the world burn are forever grateful for the Obama era ... that eight-year vacuum of leadership when the inmates began to run the asylum and bad people were emboldened to act out evil.

Fast forward to today. News breaks that Russian bombers have been spotted off the Alaska coast twice in recent days, and it likely isn’t to see if our snow is melting. Russia just unveiled another new Arctic military base. The first one, Northern Clover, was completed in 2015, probably while Obama was playing golf on Martha’s Vineyard, yucking it up with his rich pals while reminiscing about his 2012 debate zinger to Mitt Romney about the nonthreat Russia posed.

Now North Korea is threatening to launch a “super-mighty preemptive strike” that will reduce the United States “to ashes.” China just put its bombers on alert and moved troops and equipment to the North Korean border along with Russia in anticipation that President Donald Trump will keep his promise to keep America safe.

Spineless leadership, fake red lines and pompous arrogance all have one thing in common: Barack Obama. If only Obama had pursued a career in Hollywood rather than Washington, he’d still have his feckless followers, but the world would be safer.

Susan Stamper Brown writes about culture, politics and current events from her home in Alaska, and is syndicated by Cagle Cartoons.