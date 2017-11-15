Susan Stamper Brown: Democrats Bring Empty Words to a Gun Fight

What kind of vermin mocks prayer and politicizes human tragedy after a dark-hearted creep who reportedly bought dogs online and used them for target practice walks into a Texas church and kills 26 innocent people?

Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., for one, and leftists at large.

Just after the Sutherland Springs shooting, Warren tweeted: “Thoughts and prayers are not enough, GOP. We must end this violence. We must stop these tragedies. People are dying while you wait.”

The Hollywood hypocrite crowd paused from sexually assaulting each other long enough to attack the faithful for their “thoughts and prayers.” Meanwhile, Democrats chimed in, mocking Christians and promoting gun control.

As if gun control would have prevented this deranged nut job from illegally acquiring guns and shooting innocent people, including young children and a pregnant woman point blank.

It’s easier to piously play politics and sanctimoniously point fingers than look in the mirror.

Democrats should take responsibility for the damage they’ve caused by kicking God out of America.

They mock prayer, ostracize the faithful and embrace their secular do-whatever-you-want-ism, believing their actions bear no consequences.

They remove the Ten Commandments from the public square, then self-righteously promote themselves to God-status, arrogantly believing the new laws they conjure up will somehow prevent more slaughter.

While the downward spiral has been happening for some time, Democrats removed all references to God, including denying Jerusalem as Israel’s capital, from their party platform in 2012.

Removing God was not clerical oversight; it was intentional.

For them, it’s all about politics. They soon realized they’d made a bad political move, so they conveniently decided to put God back in. When then-Los Angeles Mayor Antonio Villaraigosa introduced an amendment to do just that at the Democratic National Convention, masses of Democrat delegates booed.

Democrats fail to understand removing the mention of the Almighty doesn’t remove the omnipresent creator just like removing the Ten Commandments from the public square doesn’t remove our responsibility to obey them.

While we don’t know yet how or if he voted, it seems Devin Patrick Kelley was one of them in spirit. The anti-God rhetoric Democrats espouse came home to roost in a sweet little church in Sutherland Springs, Texas.

Both the Washington Times and Daily Mail report that fellow classmates described Kelley as an angry “atheist who used social media to mock Christianity.” Fellow classmate Nina Rose Nava posted on social media that Kelley “was always talking about how people who believe in God were stupid and trying to preach his atheism.”

Kelley received a bad conduct discharge from the Air Force that should have prevented him from buying guns, but the Air Force recently acknowledged it failed to notify the FBI about his convictions after he pleaded guilty to two counts of domestic violence in 2013.

Moreover, Gov. Greg Abbott confirmed that Kelley once applied for a gun permit, but was rejected.

One of Kelley’s former colleagues, Jessika Edwards, told CNN that while serving in the Air Force, Kelley “displayed a fascination with mass murders” and “would make jokes about wanting to kill somebody.” She claimed Kelley’s obsession with killing was “so pronounced” she warned those disciplining him to “back off or he would shoot the place up.”

Even still, Democrats continue to crow about gun control, while a good guy with a gun, Stephen Willeford, used one to stop Kelley from continuing his carnage.

Laws already on the books did not stop this madman from committing a massacre, while laws Democrats tend to ignore could have:

“Thou shalt have no other Gods before me; Thou shalt not worship any graven image; Thou shalt not take God’s name in vain; Remember the Sabbath to keep it holy; Honor thy father and thy mother; Thou shalt not kill; Thou shalt not commit adultery; Thou shalt not steal; Thou shalt not bear false witness; Thou shalt not covet.”

— Susan Stamper Brown writes about culture, politics and current events from her home in Alaska, and is syndicated by Cagle Cartoons. Contact her through Facebook or at [email protected]. Click here for previous columns. The opinions expressed are her own.