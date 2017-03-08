Susan Stamper Brown: Democrats Just Bullies with a Russian Fetish

What is up with the Democrats’ obsession with Russia? With each new day, a new Russian conspiracy theory surfaces.

One of the Democrats’ latest Russian conspiracies is so terrifying, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., says it’s giving him a “knot” in the pit of his stomach. A knot, because Attorney General Jeff Sessions didn’t live in a bubble when he served in the Senate.

Rather, the former Alabama senator did what senators sometimes do and met with Russian ambassador Sergey Kislyak.

Given the Democrats’ logic, Schumer should resign for meeting with Russian leader Vladimir Putin in 2003, and House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., should resign for meeting with Kislyak and former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev in 2010.

In fact, Fox News reports seven Democrats met with Kislyak in 2013, and The Daily Caller reports that Kislyak visited President Barack Obama’s White House 22 times between 2009 and 2016.

Sessions says his “meetings” had nothing to do with Donald Trump’s presidential campaign, and claims his testimony during his confirmation hearing “was honest and correct as I understood it.”

Remarkably, Democrats believe that explanation is not OK for Sessions, but was perfectly acceptable for former Obama administration attorneys general.

If it was moral outrage, they wouldn’t be able to switch it on and off at will.

Democrats are deliberately causing this chaos to make Trump resign, but it won’t happen. Trump should have his Justice Department investigate the Democrat-Russian connections along with the Obama administration scandals Democrats ignored.

Democrats looked the other way when then-Attorney General Eric Holder was accused of and later admitted to lying about the Obama administration’s Soviet Union-style surveillance of journalists critical of the administration.

Perhaps this is where their obsession with Russia began. They also ignored Holder’s dealings with the New Black Panther Party alleged voter suppression case and the “Fast and Furious” gunwalking scandal.

Apparently, liberals’ “moral convictions” short-circuited the day former President Bill Clinton had a secret rendezvous on the Phoenix airport tarmac with then-Attorney General Loretta Lynch when Hillary Clinton was under FBI investigation.

Their “moral convictions” were also switched off the day Obama’s DOJ let former IRS official Lois Lerner off the hook for alleged criminal contempt of Congress for refusing to testify about the politically motivated targeting of taxpayers.

We didn’t hear Democrats demanding resignations or impeachment proceedings over the Benghazi cover-up when former national security adviser Susan Rice spread misleading information regarding the Sept. 11, 2012 terrorist attack that Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz., described to CBS News as “absolutely false ... the information was totally misleading, totally false.”

The double standard on display every day is ridiculous, and the red tide that washed over the 2016 Electoral College map proves Americans took notice.

In November, Americans turned from squeamish Republicans who refused to fight the bullies with a Russian fetish and voted for a street-fighter named Trump.

That’s why Trump’s supporters like it when Trump attacks the news media because they watched Obama repeatedly attack Fox News and right-wing radio for eight years.

Likewise, they care less if he appears “un-presidential.” They had eight years of a mom jeans-wearing president who goes down in history as the president who gave Queen Elizabeth an iPod of his speeches and took selfies at the late South African leader Nelson Mandela’s memorial service.

They’ll be interested in Trump’s tax returns when they see Obama’s college transcripts.

Maybe.

Presently, they don’t give one iota what Trump or his administration does or doesn’t do because all they want is someone to punch back. Democrats have repeatedly shown us they only play by one set of rules. Theirs. For far too long, they’ve gotten away with excusing the crooks and liars in their party and no one has called them to account.

Therefore, there isn’t a riot violent enough or a women’s march ridiculous enough or a Hollywood smear outlandish enough or a fake news headline outrageous enough, or, in this case, a Russian conspiracy theory believable enough — to sway them to side with the bullies with a Russian fetish.

— Susan Stamper Brown writes about culture, politics and current events from her home in Alaska, and is syndicated by Cagle Cartoons. Contact her through Facebook or at [email protected]. Click here for previous columns. The opinions expressed are her own.