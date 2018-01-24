Sunday, April 15 , 2018, 11:39 am | Fair 64º

 
 
 
 

Susan Stamper Brown: Democrats Should Be Proud to Enlist Chelsea Manning to Team

By Susan Stamper Brown | January 24, 2018 | 9:30 a.m.

Democrats have outdone themselves this time. Chelsea Manning, (D-Fort Leavenworth), the former Army soldier-turned-traitor, who was a male named Bradley until he betrayed America and swiped on some lipstick, is running for the U.S. Senate in Maryland.

Manning is the perfect Democratic Party candidate: Anti-everything that’s quintessentially America, in stilettos and a skirt.

His campaign video features a defiant Chelsea proclaiming, “We don’t need them anymore,” with clips of police clashing with protesters.

It is about as ludicrous as Democrat Dana Nessel’s campaign ad for Michigan attorney general in which she says: “When you’re choosing Michigan’s next attorney general, ask yourself this: Who can you trust most not to show you their penis in a professional setting? Is it the candidate who doesn’t have a penis?”

Maybe Nessel should ask Chelsea.

Manning is a darling of the radical left, whose super-duper ginormous tent includes everyone except those who don’t live in California and New York, love America, the rule of law, the U.S. military, law enforcement, guns, freedom of speech, conservatism, Judeo-Christian values, the unborn and God — to name a few.

Manning wants U.S. borders open, prisons closed, inmates freed and all hospital services free. In a Jan. 26 tweet, the defiant traitor said, “the reign of terror must end,” calling for the abolishment of the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement and U.S. Customs and Border Protection agencies.

On National Law Enforcement Appreciation Day, Jan. 9, Manning tweeted: “F**k the police.” What a sweetie.

Responsible for what authorities describe as the largest leak of classified documents in U.S. history, Manning would have been the perfect running mate for the illegal private email server pantsuit queen, Hillary Clinton. This traitor endangered U.S. soldiers’ lives, compromised military operations, and put Iraqi and Afghani partners at risk.

Manning was ultimately charged with 22 offenses, including aiding the enemy. Rather than death by military firing squad, the coward received a 35-year prison sentence. Then-President Barack Obama showed us how much he loves America, our military and law enforcement when he commuted Manning’s sentence during his last days in office.

Apparently, Manning wants to pay Obama’s bigheartedness forward by challenging Sen. Ben Cardin, D-Md., who happens to be the ranking member of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee. Manning’s espionage conviction will apparently mean nothing.

It’s already questionable that Congress members are given access to classified government secrets without the normal requirement of a security clearance. And we all know how seriously Manning takes oaths of office.

The Democrats’ latest mantra is that President Donald Trump is unfit for office, despite his recent perfect score on a voluntary mental aptitude test.

But we’re supposed to believe Manning is fit? As I’ve written before, this goes against the sensibilities of those like Dr. Paul R. McHugh, the former Johns Hopkins Hospital psychiatrist-in-chief who wrote a Wall Street Journal op/ed explaining that transgenderism is a “mental disorder” which warrants medical treatment.

“Policy makers and the media are doing no favors either to the public or the transgendered by treating their confusions as a right in need of defending than a mental disorder that deserves understanding, treatment and prevention,” he said.

And don’t forget, no one can question Manning’s post-Chelsea conversion: Express mental state concerns, and you are transphobic. Mention lack of skills, and you are anti-feminist. Talk about treason, and you are a Dick Cheney war hawk.

Just when you think they’ve hit rock-bottom, Democrats do something to remind us there is no pit so deep that they cannot sink deeper still.

— Susan Stamper Brown writes about culture, politics and current events from her home in Alaska, and is syndicated by Cagle Cartoons. Contact her through Facebook or at [email protected]. Click here for previous columns. The opinions expressed are her own.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 