Susan Stamper Brown: Democrats, Psychological Projection and Russia

By Susan Stamper Brown | March 15, 2017 | 10:55 a.m.

Have you ever been around someone who has a bad case of gas, but always finds ways to blame the noxious fumes on those around them?

Democrats are masters of the “whoever smelt it, dealt it” game, which is really nothing more than psychological projection.

Psychologists define psychological projection as a protective defense mechanism whereby someone dishonestly attributes his or her bad behavior to someone else by inventing false accusations to divert attention away from themselves to avoid blame and punishment.

Undeniably, President Barack Obama’s administration and Democrats are obsessed with Russia. Their Russia musings were amusing — until it became almost a daily ... weird ... sociopathic, psychological projection ... kind of thing.

It’s uncanny that it didn’t let up until President Donald Trump made it known he suspected Obama might have listened to his private conversations.

Until then, Democrats’ Russian ramblings were baseless, so the more they talked about Trump and Russia, the more curious their intentions became. After all, there are plenty of dots to connect to make the case for why Russia would’ve wanted Hillary Clinton to win in 2016.

Uranium One would be a good place to start. Uranium One is a Russian-owned uranium mining company that lobbied the Obama State Department through a firm co-founded by Clinton’s 2016 presidential campaign chairman, John Podesta.

The Daily Caller reports “Uranium One is significant because it fell under the corporate control of Rosatom, Russia’s atomic energy agency, through a series of transactions approved by Hillary Clinton’s State Department.”

The acquisition “effectively gave Russia control of 20 percent of the uranium in the U.S.,” The Daily Caller reported.

Furthermore, the same report says, “Uranium One paid The Podesta Group $40,000 to lobby the State Department, the Senate” and other groups.

And it didn’t end there. The New York Times reports: “As the Russians gradually assumed control of Uranium One in three separate transactions ... a flow of cash made its way to the Clinton Foundation ... totaling $2.35 million” and “shortly after the Russians announced their intention to acquire a majority stake in Uranium One, Mr. Clinton received $500,000 for a Moscow speech from a Russian investment bank with links to the Kremlin that was promoting Uranium One stock.”

Additionally, in 2009, Obama altered U.S. missile defense policy, stopping plans for a missile defense shield in Eastern Europe, which Mitt Romney called “a gift to Russia.”

In 2012, Obama was caught in a friendly open mic conversation to then-Russian President Dmitry Medvedev about missile defense promising: “This is my last election, after my election, I have more flexibility.”

During the 2012 presidential race Obama mocked Romney for saying Russia was America’s “No. 1 geopolitical foe.”

“The 1980s are now calling,” Obama wisecracked, “to ask for their foreign policy back because the Cold War’s been over for 20 years.”

Fast-forward to NBC’s Meet the Press show with Chuck Todd on March 5 when former CIA director James Clapper claimed he didn’t know of any evidence that points toward a Trump-Russia collusion. When questioned by Todd, Clapper responded, “Not to my knowledge.”

Something is up with Democrats and Russia.

Trump administration officials should not rest until they have investigated any ties because all this Russia-bashing suggests they are hiding something.

Additionally, believers should pray that Democrats’ eyes would be opened to the truth that until they return to God and destroy the Progressivism that now controls their party, they’ll remain delusional and in a state of perpetual chaos.

In the meantime, it stinks to be a Democrat.

Democrats are crying out for help, so would someone please call a shrink to help them deal with their post-election grief issues and psychological projection problem?

— Susan Stamper Brown writes about culture, politics and current events from her home in Alaska, and is syndicated by Cagle Cartoons. Contact her through Facebook or at [email protected]. Click here for previous columns. The opinions expressed are her own.

