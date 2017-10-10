Susan Stamper Brown: Democrats Selective in Outrage Over Gun Violence, Deaths

After every mass shooting, the left always invites us to join them in their insanity to participate in yet another circular argument about gun control.

It’s not because they care.

If they really cared, they would think before they speak after tragedies.

Shortly after the Las Vegas shooting, now-fired CBS top legal executive Hayley Geftman-Gold said, “I’m actually not even sympathetic bc (sp) country music fans often are Republican gun toters.”

Atheist Richard Dawkins tweeted his sentiments, obviously mocking Southerners: “​Durn tootin’, great shootin’. Cool dude sertin’ he’s 2nd Memdment rahts. Hell yeah!”

CNN was true to form. Senior White House correspondent Jeff Zeleny reminded everyone: “Something else, I think to keep in mind, a lot of these country music supporters are likely Trump supporters.”

If they really cared, Democrats would look in the mirror and stop pointing fingers.

It’s OK to be enraged that Stephen Paddock transformed semiautomatics into quasi-machine guns using a bump stock device. It’s not OK to blame it on Republicans. Back in 2010 when Democrats controlled Washington, then-President Barack Obama’s own Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives​ legalized the bump stocks the Las Vegas shooter used.

If Democrats cared, they would quit throwing NRA daggers across the aisle.

After the Las Vegas shooting, Hillary Clinton (and way too many others) insinuated that GOP leaders are puppets of the National Rifle Association. Their basis for that nonsense is that the NRA donated around $3.6 million to Congress members (on both sides of the aisle) over a 20-year period.

Even if NRA donations were for GOP candidates alone, compare that to what Planned Parenthood affiliates spent in just the 2016 election cycle. The nonpartisan Center for Responsive Politics reports that Planned Parenthood spent $4,044,378 in contributions, $1,368,408 in lobbying and $15,041,417 in outside spending.

So, who is puppeteering whom?

During a recent Senate floor speech, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., spoke for the dead in Las Vegas, suggesting if they could speak, they would tell President Donald Trump to “do something” about the NRA, which incidentally is responsible for zero deaths.

While it’s common knowledge that dead people tend to vote for Democrats, I’m not sure if Schumer is the right spokesman, given his party supports abortion, which is responsible for the almost 60 million pre-born baby deaths in the United States since Roe v. Wade.

If they really cared about gun violence and deaths, Democrats would find real solutions.

It’s clear that very restrictive gun laws have done little to curtail the gun violence in Chicago, where the Las Vegas death toll is just another month on the calendar.

The Chicago Tribune reports that in 2016, Chicago had 4,368 shootings. The city also had 761 murders. As of this writing, 529 people have been murdered this year, including 59 in September, reports DNAInfo.com.

Where were talk-show host Jimmy Kimmel’s crocodile tears for the 761 people murdered in Chicago last year? Where’s the outcry from Democrats that 4,368 people were shot in 2016 and for the 529 murdered this year?

Those lives matter, too.

If Democrats cared, they would stop pounding away on the Second Amendment with their proverbial sledgehammers after mass shootings.

Obviously, not everyone who lives here appreciates that America was founded on Judeo-Christian values and the U.S. Constitution. Chipping away at it inches them closer to the goal of breaching the foundation to make America fall.

Chip away all they will, but the only thing certain to crumble is their ideology, based on a lie that they do what they do because they care.

Susan Stamper Brown writes about culture, politics and current events from her home in Alaska, and is syndicated by Cagle Cartoons. The opinions expressed are her own.