Susan Stamper Brown: Are the Leftists Attacking Donald Trump Also Anti-American?

In 1997, Osama bin Laden said on CNN, “We declared jihad against America because America is unjust, criminal and tyrannical.”

Bin Laden’s sentiment for America differs little, if at all, from how leftists feel about America today. Maybe that’s why a leader like President Donald Trump, who vowed to “Make America Great Again,” is met with great resistance.

Consequently, we’ve seen a disturbing alliance between the American left and the Muslim right (extreme). On Fox News, Muslim Reform Movement co-founder Asra Nomani raised deep concerns about the Democratic Party joining arms with pro-Sharia advocate Linda Sarsour to coordinate anti-Trump marches.

“The American left and its rabid hate for Donald Trump has just aligned themselves with somebody who is very counter to cohesion in America,” she said.

Her statement begs the question: Are leftists more comfortable with Sharia law than American values and the U.S. Constitution?

Nomani’s explanation may also shed light on why comedian Kathy Griffin thought it was OK to channel the veritable evil of our day, the Islamic State, when she paraded around a fake, bloody and decapitated Trump head.

Maybe that is why leftist judges felt free to block constitutional travel bans created to prevent what’s happening in Europe to happen here.

This could also explain why leftists in the media diverted attention away from the June 3 London attack by trashing Trump.

After the attack, Trump tweeted an appropriate message that America needs to get tougher on terrorism.

In short order, a savory CNN host named Reza Aslan, who once participated in cannibalism by eating human brain (not joking), called Trump “a piece of s**t” and an “embarrassment to America and a stain on the presidency.”

Trump also tweeted: “We must stop being politically correct and get down to the business of security for our people. If we don’t get smart it will only get worse.”

In response, MSNBC anchor Thomas Roberts said this: “The president doesn’t want us to be politically correct, right? So, let’s not be PC about this. Is the president trying to provoke a domestic terrorist attack with this Twitter rant to prove himself, right?”

If Roberts really wanted to discuss presidents provoking terrorist attacks, he should have looked no further than former President Barack Obama, who not only provoked terror, he financed it, when he gave as much as $150 billion to the mother of all terrorist states, Iran.

If Roberts really cared about what might cause domestic terrorist attacks, he’d recall that the Obama administration kept its head in the sand when it came to potential terrorists. The Obama administration ignored communications exposing that both the Fort Hood shooter and the Boston Marathon bombers were radicalized human time bombs.

Of course, Obama’s Homeland Security Department made it its mission to remove references to the Muslim Brotherhood and radical Islam but had no problem calling pro-life advocates and military veterans potential terrorists.

Also consider how often leftists dance around motives or change the subject after terror attacks, even if terrorists shout their intentions for all to hear.

In typical fashion, after the San Bernardino terrorist attack, Obama “consoled” Americans by raking them over the coals for their own lack of tolerance.

Following the Orlando Pulse nightclub massacre, the deadliest attack on American soil post-9/11, leftists did their best to turn Omar Mateen into a self-hating homosexual despite pledging his allegiance to the Islamic State. The FBI also confirmed Mateen was radicalized and under investigation.

On June 4, Trump vowed he would do whatever is necessary to protect Americans from a “vile enemy,” reiterating, “This bloodshed must end, this bloodshed will end.”

Trump promised he would do whatever it takes “to prevent this threat from spreading to our shores and work every day to protect the safety and security to our country, our communities and our people.”

Meanwhile, leftists are resisting Trump at every turn. If we are attacked, those blocking his efforts should be held accountable.

— Susan Stamper Brown writes about culture, politics and current events from her home in Alaska, and is syndicated by Cagle Cartoons. Contact her through Facebook or at [email protected]. Click here for previous columns. The opinions expressed are her own.