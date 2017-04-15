Monday, April 23 , 2018, 4:29 pm | Mostly Cloudy 61º

 
 
 
 

Susan Stamper Brown: Easter Is a Time to Search and a Time to Lose

By Susan Stamper Brown | April 15, 2017 | 1:30 p.m.

It’s Easter, although you’d never know it looking at all the snow outside after the hard winter up here in Alaska, the Last Frontier.

My small terrier snuggles next to me while our two Alaskan huskies frolic without a care in the world, sparring with each other over a torn-up toy on the nice rug in the living room.

I am reminded of a scripture I read in Ecclesiastes as I watch them play: “There is a time for everything, a season for every activity under the sun ... There is a time to search and a time to lose ...”

Immediately, I think about Kenai, our cinnamon colored husky with spotty white socks that animal control officers almost deemed unadoptable. Obviously abused, she had no trust in people and zero confidence in herself. She was afraid of her shadow, door entries, and basically everything inside, including us.

She parked herself on the new chair in the living room. For three months she ate, drank, slept and kept close watch on us. She only left it when we took her outside to go potty, and if we accidentally glanced at her head-on, she’d take care of business right then and there.

One cold and snowy night, we learned a lesson about searching and losing when we feared this one-sided love affair with Kenai had ended. Out on a walk, she got away, and with leash still attached, she bolted up and around our mountain. The more we called and chased and searched, the higher she climbed.

Our odd, middle-of-the-night adventure rightly drew attention and frightened mountaintop neighbors who couldn’t see our faces, so they called troopers who eventually arrived, confronting us, guns raised.

They listened to our story, then told us they saw a dog with a leash running further down the mountain ... near our home ... which she obviously felt was also hers, given she returned there on her own hours later.

All this for a dog that reciprocated zero affection toward us. Even still, we risked our lives and limbs and comfort because we loved her without condition and pure-heartedly believed that someday love would win and break through that fear-frozen shell of a dog.

Five hours later, with fireplace crackling and the very loved shell of a dog curled back up in her chair, I realized I’d learned something big about God’s love that night. God showed us that there is a time to search and lose: God sought me before I knew Him. He reached out to me before I trusted Him.

He loved me before I knew how to love Him back. He voluntarily “lost” His son when Jesus died for me before I was born and had the chance to sin. And He rose from the grave to give me life before I turned from my ways and gave my life to Him.

Three challenging years later, what joy it brings to my soul to see this happy, free-at-last pup play and eat and rest and beg to be petted, seemingly without a care in the world. And what joy it must bring the Father, when His children finally come to understand that they are loved deeply ... richly ... unconditionally ... fully.

This is Easter: “But God showed His love for us in that while we were still sinners, Christ died for us.” (Romans 5:8)

— Susan Stamper Brown writes about culture, politics and current events from her home in Alaska, and is syndicated by Cagle Cartoons. Contact her through Facebook or at [email protected]. Click here for previous columns. The opinions expressed are her own.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 