Susan Stamper Brown: It’s Time for Democrats to Get Real

Democrats just lost another election, this time in Montana. Unless they are willing to do some down-on-your-knees, cry-out-to-Jesus soul searching, the only way they’ll win another election is if they collude with the Russians to steal one the way President Donald Trump didn’t.

It’s going to take much more than an Olivia Pope-style scandal “fixer” to fix what’s wrong with the Democratic Party. Putting a cowboy suit on an anti-gun, big government liberal like Rob Quist, who regularly does gigs at a nudist resort in Idaho, was about as effective as putting lipstick on a pig.

It was also a naked attempt to blanket a semblance of normalcy over a Democrat Party that better represents the characters in the Star Wars cantina scene than those on Main Street or Your Street, U.S.A.

That’s why Greg Gianforte won Montana's special election for the House of Representatives, despite being charged with assaulting a journalist one day prior.

After reading reports and listening to the audio of the altercation, I thought Gianforte’s response was kind of sexy. Before the snowflake generation evolved, that’s how manly men resolved their differences.

And still do, in places like Montana and Alaska, where men aren’t ostracized for being men. They duke it out, brush it off, shake hands and go on their way.

Republicans should be on guard that the leftist-controlled media are not there to get facts; they are there to get at them.

Reporters who “just happen” to have a recorder turned on will do their darnedest to bait politicians into physical altercations. As tempting as it might be, there’s no place in politics for body-slamming obnoxious metrosexual snowflake reporters, or any other kind for that matter.

Democrats and the left-leaning media had nothing to say when in 2004, now-Sen. Al Franken, D-Minn., emerged from a crowd and body-slammed a guy who was trying to shout down then-Vermont Gov. Howard Dean. Democrats promoted that clown to senator but are outraged at Gianforte.

Let’s not forget that the violent political climate propagated by today’s progressive-left is to blame for fostering a culture of violence. Violence, not manly wrestling matches.

The Democrat Party is overrun by violent far-left extremists who regularly display their antipathy to things they dislike — using violence. Setting fires, throwing Molotov cocktails, smashing windows, throwing rocks at police, destroying private property and physically attacking Republicans like what happened at Berkeley in February was the norm long before Trump arrived on the scene.

Normal Americans watching this appalling behavior have come to understand that, just like terrorists, these left-wing anarchists the Democrat Party harbors cannot be reasoned with, so defeating Democrats at the ballot box is America’s only hope.

Despite the barrage of Trump-Russia nothing-burgers the media cook up and dish out daily, regular Americans believe what the Democrat Party stands for is far worse.

Democrats are out of touch to believe that their globalist, gun-grabbing, anti-Christian, anti-free speech, anti-capitalism, Russian-boogiemen-around-every-corner, race-baiting platform of victimhood would win the hearts and minds of regular people.

What’s flabbergasting to Democrats is that America’s proverbial “abused wife” on the other side of the aisle has finally conjured up the courage to put her foot down and say, “No more! Not in my house!” No more to the lies ... no more to the abuse.

Shocking?

Only to those who refuse to take an honest look at themselves and the political party to which they associate.

— Susan Stamper Brown writes about culture, politics and current events from her home in Alaska, and is syndicated by Cagle Cartoons. Contact her through Facebook or at [email protected]. Click here for previous columns. The opinions expressed are her own.