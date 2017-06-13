Susan Stamper Brown: James Comey the Leaking Caped Crusader Exonerates Donald Trump

“(James) Comey is the most honest, nonpartisan public servant in America. Also, he leaks memos to (the) media to settle personal scores against (the) president.”

— tweet by national radio host Buck Sexton

James Comey is a victim of his own self-perception.

Superman, he is not, although his June 8 testimony suggests he sees himself that way. A mild-mannered kind of guy, who maybe thought his former job as FBI director was just an extension of his superhero responsibility to expose corruption and fight for “truth, justice and the American way.”

Instead, his testimony reveals the opposite: Comey is a leaker, a cover-his-derriere memo maker and a political side taker.

Comey rescued Hillary Clinton from the burning inferno ignited when the classified emails she was sending on an illegal private server were brought to light. It looked like a job for Superman, so Clark Comey switched his office attire for some cape and tights.

His apparent clairvoyance superpower gave him the miraculous ability to draw the conclusion that Clinton’s lawbreaking was not intentional.

“No further investigation was necessary,” the caped crusader said.

During the hearing, Comey openly admitted that former Attorney General Loretta Lynch influenced the Clinton email investigation when she directed him to call it a “matter.” Oddly, Comey’s notorious “gut feeling” didn’t kick in that day to remind him that the Justice Department aligning its comments with the Clinton campaign was deviously corrupt.

Contrast that to Comey’s testimony about former national security adviser Michael Flynn. Comey remained silent in the presence of real corruption, but leaked like a sieve when Trump reportedly said, “I hope you can see your way clear to letting this go, to letting Flynn go. ... He is a good guy. I hope you can let this go.”

The last I checked, hope is a good thing. It means to wish or expect with confidence: “I hope he gets well ... I hope they win ...”

When asked if he thought Trump was trying to obstruct justice or simply trying to help Flynn save face, Comey said, “I don’t think it’s for me to say whether the conversation I had with the president was an effort to obstruct.”

So, Clark Comey leaked his version of the conversation to a friend who leaked it to the news media. Sounds like grade-school revenge to me.

And a conspiracy theory about obstruction of justice was birthed while proof of real obstruction of justice was aborted sometime between a secret meeting Lynch had with former President Bill Clinton on a Phoenix tarmac and the day she directed Comey to call Clinton’s email investigation a “matter.”

In an enlightening piece well worth your time written by Harvard Law School professor Alan Dershowitz for Fox News, “​Comey’s statement fails to deliver the smoking gun Democrats craved.”

According to Dershowitz, Comey’s written statement didn’t provide evidence of obstruction of justice — or any other crime.

“Yet,” he wrote, “virtually every Democratic pundit, in their haste to ‘get’ President Trump, has willfully ignored these realities. In doing so they have endangered our civil liberties and constitutional rights.”

Comey’s hearing reinforced Dershowitz’s sentiment that Democrats are out to get Trump.

We gleamed from this hearing that many of the leaks or big news stories from anonymous sources were lies, including stories from CNN and The New York Times. We also learned the whole Russian collusion theory is most likely conspiratorial.

Comey admitted he was confident that zero ... zilch ... nada ... votes cast in the 2016 elections were altered by Russians. He verified that Trump did not, at any time, ask him to stop the FBI investigation into Russian involvement in the elections. He said no one working for the Trump administration, including the Justice Department, asked him to stop the Russian investigation.

Most important, we learned that Trump was never, ever under investigation, one hugely big fact that the leaker in a superhero suit failed to mention or even leak until June 8.

— Susan Stamper Brown writes about culture, politics and current events from her home in Alaska, and is syndicated by Cagle Cartoons. The opinions expressed are her own.