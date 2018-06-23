Susan Stamper Brown: Media Desperate to Blame Deadly Hurricane on Donald Trump

Democrat mayors are making quite a name for themselves these days.

Vote for one, and there’s a good chance you’ll be extremely disappointed. You might even find yourself floating your kids down the road in a refrigerator like a guy in Houston did back in 2016, one year before Hurricane Harvey.

Back then, Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner, a Democrat, found himself standing in hot water with residents in an area of Houston prone to flooding who expected more from their mayor.

One resident said, “We’re just frustrated. There was no help for us,” KHOU-TV News reported.

What’s happening in Houston now feels like it’s 2005 all over again. Like former New Orleans Mayor Ray Nagin, also a Democrat, Turner encouraged Houston residents not to evacuate.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, a Republican, offered other advice: “Even if an evacuation order hasn’t been issued by your local official, if you’re in an area between Corpus Christi and Houston, you need to strongly consider evacuating.”

So who is to blame for people stranded on rooftops?

While everyone wants to blame it on President Donald Trump, as I’ve written before, the government is not our savior, so people need to get over the blame game and take care of themselves if they are physically and mentally able.

Those who don’t join the rank of perpetual victims when they refuse to acknowledge that they are able, with God’s help, to take control over the rising water of their circumstances. Instead, they choose to assume zero responsibility for their situation and sit on the rooftop of their despair, waiting for their government “savior” to rescue them.

But it rarely does.

It is a lie to believe every malady known to man has absolutely nothing to do with poor choices, bad judgment or weak character. We cannot control nature, but we can make wise choices in the face of nature’s onslaught.

Mark my words, the left-leaning media will do their best to blame everything on Trump the same way they blamed President George W. Bush for Hurricane Katrina. Bush cut his vacation short to do a flyover of New Orleans, yet was accused of being a racist by those seeking to paint a sitting Republican president in the worst possible light.

Of course, they looked the other way in 2016 when President Barack Obama continued to play golf at Martha’s Vineyard as if nothing were happening during the Baton Rouge flooding.

Don’t be surprised if NBC News’ Brian Williams shows up in Houston like he did in New Orleans. Williams and NBC News were awarded the Peabody Award for misreporting un-facts about un-events.

The Washington Post said Williams perhaps “misremembered” the same way he misremembered his helicopter misadventure in Iraq. Williams eventually was demoted for the kind of tale telling one would expect to hear while eating s’mores around a campfire at Lake Wobegon.

Surely, the media will go fishing in the floods for a million ways to blame Trump, but it is heartwarming to know that during a devastating time such as this we have a president who cares.

Obama found time to pull away from Martha’s Vineyard to attend a posh fundraiser for Hillary Clinton, but was too busy to be comforter-in-chief in Baton Rouge.

Obama was just smoke-and-mirrors. As a senator, he condemned Bush as the “president who only saw the people from the window of an airplane instead of down here on the ground to provide comfort and aid ...”

At least Bush showed up. And Trump, too, wisely visiting locations hit by Harvey, while judiciously avoiding areas where his presence could interrupt ongoing evacuations or emergency response.

Unlike the guy whom leftists believed walked on water and who promised on his watch that the planet would heal and the waters would recede. Looking at Houston right now, it obviously didn’t.

