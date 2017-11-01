Tuesday, June 19 , 2018, 5:01 pm | Fair 69º

 
 
 
 

Susan Stamper Brown: No Fairness from Special Counsel Stacked with Democrat Donors

By Susan Stamper Brown | November 1, 2017 | 1:00 p.m.

And so, it begins. Robert Mueller’s Office of the Special Counsel is rolling out indictments connected to Russian interference in the 2016 election.

Odds are, indictments for Democrats won’t be a high priority, given Mueller’s special counsel is stacked with Democrat donors.

For the past year, all we’ve heard is that Russia helped Donald Trump yank the presidency out from underneath Hillary Clinton’s pantsuit-covered cankles. If justice was really served, Clinton’s pantsuit would be orange and her cankles locked with shackles.

Clinton’s campaign finally admitted it hired Fusion GPS, which hired former foreign spy Christopher Steele to work with Russians to smear Trump. Steele acknowledged that two of his sources included "a senior Russian Foreign Ministry figure and “a former top-level intelligence officer still in the Kremlin.”

If things were fair and just, some in the Democratic National Committee would be locked up too. The DNC also paid for the same opposition research that “relied almost exclusively on paid Kremlin sources and Russian spies during the 2016 election,” reports The Washington Times.

Think of it, a major U.S. political party colluded with their party’s presidential nominee to, by extension, hire an ex-spy who colluded with Russians and concocted a dossier filled with “salacious and unverified” (as former FBI director James Comey once described it) accusations against an opposition party candidate.

If that isn’t Russian collusion, then what is?

And, no, Republicans did not fund the asinine dossier first.

On Oct. 27, the Washington Free Beacon announced its organization had hired Fusion GPS to research “multiple candidates in the Republican presidential primary.” They said their research was honest, “based on public sources,” unlike the Democrat-funded one.

The Free Beacon said they “did not pay for,” and “had no knowledge of, or provided payment for any work performed by Christopher Steele.”

In sharp contrast, the Clinton campaign and the Democratic Party by extension paid Russian operatives to create a dossier filled with unverified information that led to a phony-baloney narrative to destroy Trump during (and after) the 2016 election.

That should send shivers down the spine of all the normal folks out there who thought they still lived in America.

If you dare believe CNN, the FBI is also caught up in this mess by using this Democrat-funded “salacious and unverified” dossier to justify spying on a Trump campaign associate. CNN reported in April: “The FBI last year used a dossier of allegations of Russian ties to Donald Trump’s campaign as part of the justification to win approval to secretly monitor a Trump associate, according to U.S. officials briefed on the investigation.”

CNN also reported the dossier was “cited by FBI director James Comey in some of his briefings to members of Congress ... as one of the sources of information the bureau has used to bolster its investigation.”

Then it gets dodgy. In March, CNN claimed that the “FBI reimbursed some expenses of the former British intelligence operative (Steele) who produced a dossier containing allegations of President Donald Trump’s ties to Russia.”

In February, the Washington Post reported the FBI “reached an agreement” to pay Steele “to continue his work” because “U.S. intelligence agencies reached a consensus that the Russians had interfered in the presidential election by orchestrating hacks of Democratic Party email accounts.”

As Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee, said recently, “The idea that the FBI and associates of the Clinton campaign would pay Mr. Steele to investigate the Republican nominee for president in the run-up to the election raises further questions about the FBI’s independence from politics, as well as the Obama administration’s use of law enforcement and intelligence agency for political ends.”

So here we sit, on this solemn day in 2017, doing our best to put our arms around this mind-boggling mess, realizing that we now live in a country where a special counsel stacked with Democrat donors is charged with investigating Republicans for crimes of which Democrats are likely guilty.

God help us.

— Susan Stamper Brown writes about culture, politics and current events from her home in Alaska, and is syndicated by Cagle Cartoons. Contact her through Facebook or at [email protected]. Click here for previous columns. The opinions expressed are her own.

