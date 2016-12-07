Sunday, April 15 , 2018, 6:30 am | Fair 50º

 
 
 
 

Susan Stamper Brown: Ohio State Stabbing and the Rise of Immigrant-Related Terrorism

By Susan Stamper Brown | December 7, 2016 | 11:15 a.m.

As President Barack Obama once said, “Elections have consequences.” Consequences, indeed. Eight years of a weak Obama administration emboldened our enemy, inspiring the rise of terrorism domestically and abroad, making it risky for everyday Americans to do everyday things.

As I previously wrote, in a 12-hour span in September, Americans saw that it is not safe to shop in a mall in Minnesota, or run a 5k in New Jersey or walk in New York City without risk of terrorism.

Now, it’s not safe to attend college. All those “safe spaces” are worthless, given what happened Nov. 28 when a Somali immigrant mowed down students with his car at Ohio State University, then went on a stabbing spree until he was killed by a police officer.

The Columbus Dispatch reports that at his funeral while bidding her son, Abdul Razak Ali Ratan, goodbye, Ratan’s mother said, “I love you my son. I know they kill (sp) you for no reason.”

For no reason? Obviously, immigrating to America from a verifiable jihadist conflict zone does not an America-loving citizen make.

Even so, Obama doubles-down on his irresponsible policies, allowing immigration from places like Somalia, Syria and Afghanistan to carry on. Maybe it’s time for Democrats who cheer on this nonsense to be held accountable when terrorism strikes.

While details of the investigation are still fluid, the Heritage Foundation determined there is enough evidence to add this latest event to its list of Islamist terror attacks and plots, making the Ohio State attack the 93rd attack or plot since 9/11 and the 12th — I repeat, 12th — this year.

It’s been a banner year for immigrant-involved attacks, making it seem as if the bloody eye-for-an-eye culture of the Middle East has come home to roost on Main Street U.S.A.

On June 12, the son of Afghan immigrants, Omar Mateen, who reportedly pledged his allegiance to ISIS, implemented the deadliest terror attack since 9/11 when he killed 49 people and wounded 53 at a gay nightclub in Orlando, Fla.

After the Sept. 17 bombings in New Jersey and New York in which 31 people were injured, Afghan immigrant Ahmad Khan Rahimi was indicted by a federal grand jury on eight criminal counts.

Rather than journaling about how glad he was to be in America, officials said the blood-stained journal found on Rahimi referenced his heroes like deceased al-Qaeda leader Anwar al-Awlaki and Osama bin Laden.

This year has also seen its share of immigrant-related mass stabbings, with one at a mall in Minnesota and two now in Ohio. With one of the largest Somali immigrant populations in the United States, Ohio’s capital has had its share of immigrant-related terrorism under the Obama administration’s watch.

The Columbus Dispatch reports that in 2011, Ahmed Hussein Mahamud was arrested by the FBI for allegedly providing money and assistance to al-Shabab. In 2015, a federal grand jury indicted Abdirahman Sheik Mohamud for planning and attempting to recruit others “to carry out an act of terrorism in the United States.”

Additionally, his half-brother and former Columbus resident, Abdifatah Aden, was killed in 2014 engaging in violent jihad in Syria.

According to WBNS-10TV in Columbus, four Ohio immigrants were also indicted in 2015. The two sets of brothers, Asif Ahmed Salim and Sultane Roome Salim and Ibrahim Zubair Mohammad and Yahya Farooq Mohammad “were charged with conspiring to travel to Yemen to provide thousands of dollars” to “support violent jihad against U.S. military personnel.”

The story of an Afghani or Somali or Syrian immigrant is like any other immigrant success story. Until it isn’t.

As Rep. Michael McCaul, R-Texas, chairman of the House Homeland Security Committee, said last year, officials have “direct evidence and intelligence” that ISIS terrorists plan to exploit refugee programs to enter the United States.

And many here legally, like the Ohio State stabber’s mom, ignore the American ideal of assimilation when they cross the border.

Sorry Liberals, not every refugee story belongs on the Hallmark Channel.

— Susan Stamper Brown writes about culture, politics and current events from her home in Alaska, and is syndicated by Cagle Cartoons. Contact her through Facebook or at [email protected]. Click here for previous columns. The opinions expressed are her own.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 