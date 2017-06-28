Susan Stamper Brown: To Protect U.S. from Terrorism, Don’t Ignore Canada’s Lax Attitude

Now that the U.S. Supreme Court rightly agreed to review lower court rulings on President Donald Trump’s travel ban and partially stayed injunctions imposed by leftist judges, Trump should decide what to do about dual citizens from Canada after a June 21 terrorist attack in Flint, Mich. Arrested as a suspect in the attack was a Canadian man who is also a citizen of Tunisia — a place well known for supplying the largest number of fighters to the Islamic State.

Recent changes in Canadian policies mean Amor Ftouhi, the alleged terrorist who stabbed a police officer in the Flint airport while shouting “Allahu Akbar” won’t lose his Canadian citizenship. Canada’s recently passed Bill C-6 also reverses former policies, allowing dual citizens to retain citizenship even if they join and fight with ISIS.

While Trump works to keep America safe, Canada’s prime minister with a pretty face has gone squishy on policies formally enacted to keep Canadians safe.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is to Canada what President Barack Obama was to America, which means Trudeau sees right and wrong or good and evil, through the eyes of a toddler.

Besides Bill C-6, Trudeau is soft on vetting. He failed to properly vet a cabinet member, Maryam Monsef, currently the minister of Status of Women and formerly the minister of Democratic Institutions, who listed Afghanistan as her place of birth when applying for refugee status and a Canadian passport.

Monsef was born in Iran and lived most of her early life there, a fact Trudeau’s office said it was unaware of until The Globe and Mail brought it to light.

More dangerous, though, is that Trudeau’s government also failed to properly conduct security screenings and background checks on some of the 25,000 Syrian refugees entering Canada, the Toronto Sun reported.

On 60 Minutes in March, CBS News correspondent Lara Logan asked the former drama teacher, Trudeau, if he was concerned about potential terrorist attacks committed by Syrian refugees. Trudeau pulled an Obama, comparing Syrian refugees to tourists.

“Every time a tourist or an immigrant or refugee shows up in another country, there is a security risk,” he said. “... I am more than comfortable ... that accepting 25,000 Syrian refugees does right by both the safety of Canadians and by the values that define us as a nation.”

Elsewhere in Canada, Canadian values obviously failed to rub off on a Syrian refugee who beat his wife with a hockey stick. The nutcase Canadians are stuck with later told court authorities he didn’t know that beating his wife with a hockey stick — for a half-hour — was against the law, according to the New Brunswick Telegraph-Journal.

Canadian or American, leftists are leftists. You can replace Trudeau’s name with any leftist on the planet and the politically correct mumbo jumbo remains the same.

That’s why normal Canadians are voicing airport safety concerns. In March, four employees at Montreal’s international airport had their security clearances revoked “due to concerns they were becoming radicalized,” CBC News reported.

The report said at least one of the employees “had access to runways” and one talked of “committing an attack similar to the one in Paris in 2015 that killed 130 people, while another shared ISIS propaganda on his Facebook page.”

Unbelievably, it’s reported that two of the four employees still work at the airport.

Ftouhi crossed the U.S. border legally, so Americans should brace for more Flint-like attacks by dual citizens with bad intentions legally crossing America’s northern border.

It’s as if we are playing the arcade game Whac-A-Mole, but maybe Trump should consider adding Ftouhi’s Tunisia to his travel ban. The United Nations estimates 5,500 Tunisians have fought for ISIS and al-Qaeda. Additionally, in 2016, more than 3500 Tunisians were tried on terrorism-related charges.

Furthermore, given Ftouhi’s dual citizenship status and because Canada’s gone “covfefe” on terrorism, Trump and lawmakers should consider tweaking the Visa Waiver Program.

— Susan Stamper Brown writes about culture, politics and current events from her home in Alaska, and is syndicated by Cagle Cartoons. Contact her through Facebook or at [email protected]. Click here for previous columns. The opinions expressed are her own.